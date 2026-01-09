 Big update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBig update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing

Big update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing

Reliance Jio Platforms may launch its IPO in India this year, selling about 2.5 percent stake to raise nearly USD 4.5 billion. The IPO could become India’s biggest ever, supported by strong growth, global investor backing, and a valuation estimated between USD 180–240 billion.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Reliance Jio May Launch IPO This Year. |

Mumbai: Reliance Jio Platforms is preparing to bring its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) in India later this year. According to a Reuters report citing sources, the company is considering selling around 2.5 percent stake through the IPO. If this plan goes ahead, the listing could become the largest IPO ever in the Indian market.

The report said that Reliance Jio is working with investment banks Morgan Stanley and Kotak Mahindra Capital to prepare the IPO prospectus. Discussions are still ongoing, and final decisions are yet to be taken.

Read Also
Bharat Coking Coal Raises ₹273 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO
article-image

IPO Could Be Worth Over USD 4 Billion

Based on current estimates, selling a 2.5 percent stake could help Reliance Jio raise nearly USD 4.5 billion. This would be larger than Hyundai Motor India’s IPO last year, which raised USD 3.3 billion.

FPJ Shorts
Big update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing
Big update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing
Mask Out On OTT: Where To Watch Kavin And Andrea Jeremiah's Film Online?
Mask Out On OTT: Where To Watch Kavin And Andrea Jeremiah's Film Online?
'Think About Future..': Ex-Bangladesh Captain Slams BCB On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stance
'Think About Future..': Ex-Bangladesh Captain Slams BCB On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stance
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 9: Mahadev Worries About His Future Daughter-In-Law Breaking His Family
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 9: Mahadev Worries About His Future Daughter-In-Law Breaking His Family

In November, global brokerage firm Jefferies valued Reliance Jio at around USD 180 billion. Some bankers believe the valuation could even be higher, between USD 200 billion and USD 240 billion. However, Reliance has not yet finalised the valuation for the IPO.

Read Also
Steel Firms Eye ₹4,000 Crore Via IPOs In 12-18 Months, Boosted By New Safeguard Duty
article-image

India’s Largest Telecom Company

Reliance Jio Platforms is the parent company of Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator with over 500 million users. Over the past six years, the company has expanded rapidly and entered new areas such as artificial intelligence and digital services.

During this growth phase, Jio has raised funds from several large global investors, including KKR, General Atlantic, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. These investments have strengthened Jio’s balance sheet and supported its expansion plans.

Why Only 2.5 percent Stake Is Planned?

Sources said that due to the company’s large size, Reliance Jio is planning to list only a small portion of its equity. The company prefers to sell just 2.5 percent of its shares instead of a larger stake.

However, current Indian regulations require a minimum public shareholding of 5 percent for large IPOs. The market regulator has proposed reducing this requirement to 2.5 percent, but the proposal is still awaiting approval from the finance ministry. If approved, it would clear the way for Jio’s planned listing structure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing

Big update On Reliance Jio IPO Plans, Company May Sell 2.5% Stake In India’s Largest-Ever Listing

Markets Snap Two-Week Winning Streak, Sensex Falls 605 Points, Nifty Drops 194 Points

Markets Snap Two-Week Winning Streak, Sensex Falls 605 Points, Nifty Drops 194 Points

Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai

Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai

Vodafone Idea Looks To Raise Fresh Debt For Growth, Plans Talks With Local & Global Lenders After...

Vodafone Idea Looks To Raise Fresh Debt For Growth, Plans Talks With Local & Global Lenders After...

HDFC Bank Trims Key Lending Rates, MCLR Cut Of Up To 5 bps May Reduce Home Loan EMIs

HDFC Bank Trims Key Lending Rates, MCLR Cut Of Up To 5 bps May Reduce Home Loan EMIs