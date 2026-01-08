Amagi Media Labs’ ₹1,788 Crore IPO To Open On January 13, Price Band Set At ₹361

File Image |

New Delhi: Amagi Media Labs, cloud-based SaaS company that helps media firms stream and monetise digital video content, on Thursday announced that its Rs 1,788 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription on January 13. The issue, priced in the band of Rs 343-361 per share, will close on January 16, while bidding for anchor investors will be held on January 12, the Bengaluru-based company said in a public announcement.

Press Release |

At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at over Rs 7,800 crore. The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 816 crore along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares valued Rs 972.6 crore, at the upper price band, by existing shareholders shares. This will take the total issue size to Rs 1,788.6 crore.

As a part of the OFS, PI Opportunities Fund I, PI Opportunities Fund II, Norwest Venture Partners X - Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd and Trudy Holdings, and certain individual selling shareholders will be offloading shares. Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 550 crore will be used to strengthen Amagi's technology and cloud infrastructure, fund inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate expenses.

These funds will be deployed in phases with Rs 82 crore earmarked in FY26; Rs 359 crore in FY27 and Rs 108 crore in FY28. Founded in 2008, Amagi is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and Premji Invest. The company works with over 45 per cent of the top 50 listed media and entertainment companies in India by revenue.

The SaaS firm connects media companies with audiences using cloud-native technology, enabling the delivery and monetisation of video content across smart TVs, smartphones and digital platforms. Its operations are organised into three core segments -- cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetisation and marketplace. Amagi reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,162 crore in FY25, registering a 31 per cent CAGR between FY23 and FY25, driven by new customer acquisition and increased use of the platform by existing customers. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, it reported a profit of Rs 6.4 crore on revenue of Rs 704.8 crore.

Of the total issue size, 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors. Amagi Media Labs will make its stock market debut on January 21. The book-running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital.

