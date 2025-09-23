Meta Announces WhatsApp Real-time Hindi Translate

WhatsApp | File Image

Social media network Meta Platforms on Tuesday announced that it will soon be rolling out a new feature that allows WhatsApp users to translate messages while texting.

According to a company notification, translations will be made available initially in six languages on Android devices and 19 languages on iPhones, with more languages to follow.

In its blog, Meta said, "Message translations were designed to protect the privacy of your chats. That's why translations occur on your device where WhatsApp cannot see them."

How to Use The Feature

Select devices are likely to receive an update. Once received, a long press on the message should open the feature of "Translate".

The blog states that the feature works well with both personal and group chats, as well as channel updates.

Android users can also enable automatic translation for an entire chat thread so future messages are translated by default.