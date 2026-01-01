 Government Replaces Annual KYC Filing For Company Directors With Once-In-Three-Years KYC Intimation From March 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Replaces Annual KYC Filing For Company Directors With Once-In-Three-Years KYC Intimation From March 2026

Government Replaces Annual KYC Filing For Company Directors With Once-In-Three-Years KYC Intimation From March 2026

The annual KYC requirement for directors in companies under rule 12A of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 has been reviewed pursuant to examination in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, recommendation made by the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms (HLC-NFRR) and suggestions received from stakeholders.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
The government on Thursday said that annual KYC filing requirement for directors in companies has been replaced with a simpler KYC intimation once in every three years, to be effective from March 31, 2026. | IANS

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said that annual KYC filing requirement for directors in companies has been replaced with a simpler KYC intimation once in every three years, to be effective from March 31, 2026.

The annual KYC requirement for directors in companies under rule 12A of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 has been reviewed pursuant to examination in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, recommendation made by the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms (HLC-NFRR) and suggestions received from stakeholders.

The relevant rule in this regard has been amended by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in consultation with concerned ministries and departments.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹638 Crore GST Penalty Order, To Challenge Legally
article-image

“Pursuant to the amendment in the Rules notified on December 31, 2025 (to be effective from March 31, 2026), annual KYC filing requirement has been replaced with a simpler KYC intimation once in every three years,” said the ministry.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Written Update, January 1: Anupama Signs Papers, Police Informs About Ishnai's Arrest
Anupamaa Written Update, January 1: Anupama Signs Papers, Police Informs About Ishnai's Arrest
BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Signals Return To Active Politics After Meeting Union HM Amit Shah And Bengal Chief Samik Bhattacharya
BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Signals Return To Active Politics After Meeting Union HM Amit Shah And Bengal Chief Samik Bhattacharya
First-Ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Run Between Guwahati And Howrah, PM Modi To Flag Off Service
First-Ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Run Between Guwahati And Howrah, PM Modi To Flag Off Service
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Suspends Junior Auditor For Allegedly Demanding Bribe During Nomination Scrutiny In Chembur
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Suspends Junior Auditor For Allegedly Demanding Bribe During Nomination Scrutiny In Chembur

The revised simpler KYC Form can be used for various purposes -- KYC compliance, updation of mobile number, updation of email address, updation of residential address and re-activation of DIN.

The verification (through digital signature) by DIN holder/director and certification (through digital signature) by the professional during KYC filing process would be required only if the KYC Form is submitted for updation of mobile number or email address or residential addresses.

This amendment is aimed at providing significant ease of compliance to directors in all companies.

Read Also
ED Freezes ₹192 Crore Of WinZO In Fresh Raid On Auditor, Total Frozen Assets Near ₹700 Crore
article-image

All directors who have completed their KYC till date are covered under the new provisions and accordingly their next KYC filing would be due by June 30, 2028.

The directors who have not submitted their KYC Form so far may continue to get their DINs re-activated as per existing provisions till March 31, 2026, said the ministry.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GAIL Gas Cuts CNG And Domestic PNG Prices By ₹1 After Pipeline Tariff Rationalisation

GAIL Gas Cuts CNG And Domestic PNG Prices By ₹1 After Pipeline Tariff Rationalisation

Government Replaces Annual KYC Filing For Company Directors With Once-In-Three-Years KYC Intimation...

Government Replaces Annual KYC Filing For Company Directors With Once-In-Three-Years KYC Intimation...

Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹638 Crore GST Penalty Order, To Challenge Legally

Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹638 Crore GST Penalty Order, To Challenge Legally

ED Freezes ₹192 Crore Of WinZO In Fresh Raid On Auditor, Total Frozen Assets Near ₹700 Crore

ED Freezes ₹192 Crore Of WinZO In Fresh Raid On Auditor, Total Frozen Assets Near ₹700 Crore

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹719 Crore Order For Elevated Metro Rail In Thane

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹719 Crore Order For Elevated Metro Rail In Thane