 GAIL Gas Cuts CNG And Domestic PNG Prices By ₹1 After Pipeline Tariff Rationalisation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGAIL Gas Cuts CNG And Domestic PNG Prices By ₹1 After Pipeline Tariff Rationalisation

GAIL Gas Cuts CNG And Domestic PNG Prices By ₹1 After Pipeline Tariff Rationalisation

GAIL Gas Ltd has reduced CNG prices by Rs 1 per kg and domestic PNG rates by Rs 1 per scm across its authorised areas, effective January 1. The move follows PNGRB’s rationalised pipeline tariffs aimed at lowering gas transportation costs and boosting clean fuel adoption.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
GAIL Gas announces a Rs 1 reduction in CNG and domestic PNG prices following PNGRB’s rationalised natural gas pipeline tariffs | Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 1: GAIL Gas Ltd on Thursday announced a Rs 1 reduction in CNG price and the rate for natural gas piped to household kitchens for cooking purposes following rationalisation of pipeline tariffs.

Move follows price cuts by other city gas retailers

The announcement comes a day after Indraprastha Gas Ltd, India’s largest city gas retailer, cut prices of natural gas piped into household kitchens for cooking in Delhi and NCR towns by Rs 0.70 per standard cubic metre.

Prior to that, Think Gas had cut CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg and that of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by up to Rs 5 per standard cubic metre (scm).

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Digital Investment Hub As Data Center Policy Attracts ₹21,000 Crore, Targets 900 MW Capacity
Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Digital Investment Hub As Data Center Policy Attracts ₹21,000 Crore, Targets 900 MW Capacity
Uttar Pradesh Leads Women-Led Farming Revolution As Over 26,000 Rural Facilitators Drive Modern, Sustainable Agriculture
Uttar Pradesh Leads Women-Led Farming Revolution As Over 26,000 Rural Facilitators Drive Modern, Sustainable Agriculture
KKR Row: Shiv Sena UBT Warns Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'Bangladeshi Player's IPL Earnings Could Fund Terrorism' | VIDEO
KKR Row: Shiv Sena UBT Warns Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'Bangladeshi Player's IPL Earnings Could Fund Terrorism' | VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Sets Up Ward-Level War Rooms For Single-Window Campaign Permissions
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Sets Up Ward-Level War Rooms For Single-Window Campaign Permissions

Rs 1 reduction across all authorised areas

“GAIL Gas Limited has reduced the cost of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 1 per scm and Rs 1 per kg, respectively, across all its authorised areas in the country,” the firm said in a statement.

Price cut effective in multiple states

The price cut comes into effect from Thursday in GAIL Gas’ geographical areas (GAs) in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Odisha.

Pipeline tariff rationalisation cited

Speaking on the decision, a GAIL Gas officer said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and sector regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) continue to implement progressive policy measures that are fostering a favourable and financially sustainable ecosystem for the growth of the CNG and domestic PNG market in India.

PNGRB on December 16 announced a rationalised tariff structure for pipelines that move natural gas—the feedstock for generating electricity, producing fertiliser, making CNG and used as fuel in household kitchens. The revised tariffs, which are effective January 1, make natural gas transportation simpler, fairer and more cost-effective for consumers and the city gas distribution sector.

Two-zone tariff structure from January 2026

Under the revised regime, effective January 1, 2026, the number of distance-based tariff zones has been reduced from three to two—up to 300 km and beyond—with a single lower Zone-1 rate (around Rs 54 per million British thermal unit) now applied nationwide for CNG and domestic PNG customers, regardless of distance from the gas source, according to PNGRB.

“The recent revision of the Unified Tariff by PNGRB, from January 1, 2026, including the applicability of Zone-1 tariff to city gas distribution (CGD) entities for CNG and domestic PNG segments, is set to significantly reduce the transportation cost of natural gas,” the company official said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Government of Chhattisgarh and GAIL sign MoU to develop a gas-based fertilizer project in...
article-image

Aligned with vision of gas-based economy

He said the decision of GAIL Gas to reduce prices is in line with the Government of India’s vision of a gas-based economy and to further encourage the adoption of clean fuels.

GAIL Gas Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Maharatna PSU GAIL (India) Limited and is implementing city gas distribution networks in 16 GAs.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GAIL Gas Cuts CNG And Domestic PNG Prices By ₹1 After Pipeline Tariff Rationalisation

GAIL Gas Cuts CNG And Domestic PNG Prices By ₹1 After Pipeline Tariff Rationalisation

Government Replaces Annual KYC Filing For Company Directors With Once-In-Three-Years KYC Intimation...

Government Replaces Annual KYC Filing For Company Directors With Once-In-Three-Years KYC Intimation...

Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹638 Crore GST Penalty Order, To Challenge Legally

Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹638 Crore GST Penalty Order, To Challenge Legally

ED Freezes ₹192 Crore Of WinZO In Fresh Raid On Auditor, Total Frozen Assets Near ₹700 Crore

ED Freezes ₹192 Crore Of WinZO In Fresh Raid On Auditor, Total Frozen Assets Near ₹700 Crore

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹719 Crore Order For Elevated Metro Rail In Thane

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹719 Crore Order For Elevated Metro Rail In Thane