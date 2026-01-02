 Industry Leaders Optimistic About India’s Economic Strengthening In 2026 As Free Trade Pacts Boost Exports
They also said that free trade agreements signed with countries such as Oman, New Zealand and the UK in recent months are expected to give a strong boost to India's exports.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 01:21 AM IST
Industry leaders on Thursday said they believe that India’s economic position will strengthen further in 2026, with exports expected to gain momentum due to free trade agreements signed with key countries. | IANS

New Delhi: Industry leaders on Thursday said they believe that India’s economic position will strengthen further in 2026, with exports expected to gain momentum due to free trade agreements signed with key countries.

Speaking to IANS, they said policy stability and expanding global trade ties will help drive growth in the coming year.

They also said that free trade agreements signed with countries such as Oman, New Zealand and the UK in recent months are expected to give a strong boost to India’s exports.

Speaking to IANS, All Gujarat Textile Federation president Ashok Jirawala said India reaching the fourth spot globally is a matter of pride.

“This achievement has been possible due to a stable government and supportive policies,” he said.

He added that the government has taken several positive steps for the textile sector in recent years, including better availability of quality yarn, which has helped the industry grow.

“The free trade agreements signed in 2025 have opened new opportunities for exporters. He expressed confidence that these agreements will lead to a sharp rise in exports in the coming years,” Jirawala said.

Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Nikhil Madrasi said the new year has brought renewed hope for the country.

“India has now moved ahead of Japan in terms of economic size and is aiming to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028,” he said.

“To achieve this goal, India must significantly increase exports and build alternative global trade arrangements instead of depending heavily on the US,” he mentioned.

India Bullion and Jewellers Association Gujarat state head Nainesh Pachchigar said the gems and jewellery sector plays a key role in India’s export growth.

He said India exports jewellery and gems worth around $7.8 million every day. “The industry is working to scale this up further, and the recently signed free trade agreements are expected to provide additional momentum,” Pachchigar stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

