ONGC Ltd announced continuance of Pankaj Kumar as Director

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) informed that:

(a) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, vide its letter no. CA-31011/5/2022-PNG (44604) dated 28.02.2023 has conveyed continuance of Pankaj Kumar, Director (offshore), in the newly created post of Director, a post created after merger of the posts of Director (onshore) and Director (offshore), w.e.f. 01.03.2023 till the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(b) It is further, informed that Anurag Sharma ceased to be the Director (Onshore) of the company w.e.f. 01.03.2023, on attaining the age of superannuation on 28.02.2023.