e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessONGC Ltd announced continuance of Pankaj Kumar as Director

ONGC Ltd announced continuance of Pankaj Kumar as Director

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
ONGC announced continuance of Pankaj Kumar as Director | Image: ONGC Ltd (Representative)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) informed that in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, via an exchange filing:-

(a) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, vide its letter no. CA-31011/5/2022-PNG (44604) dated 28.02.2023 has conveyed continuance of Pankaj Kumar, Director (offshore), in the newly created post of Director, a post created after merger of the posts of Director (onshore) and Director (offshore), w.e.f. 01.03.2023 till the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(b) It is further, informed that Anurag Sharma ceased to be the Director (Onshore) of the company w.e.f. 01.03.2023, on attaining the age of superannuation on 28.02.2023.

Read Also
HDFC intimates change regarding agreement to sell 34,146 equity shares of ₹10 each
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel introduce Readymade Holidays

Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel introduce Readymade Holidays

Capital infusion of ₹ 4,000 cr into Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd gets completed

Capital infusion of ₹ 4,000 cr into Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd gets completed

42 students stuck in US after hotel shredded passports: Report

42 students stuck in US after hotel shredded passports: Report

HDFC intimates change regarding agreement to sell 34,146 equity shares of ₹10 each

HDFC intimates change regarding agreement to sell 34,146 equity shares of ₹10 each

Infosys collaborates with Motherhood Hospitals to foster learning in healthcare

Infosys collaborates with Motherhood Hospitals to foster learning in healthcare