Q4FY24 Earnings: Tata Motors Consolidated Revenue Grows 13.3%; EBITDA Up By 26.6%

Tata Motors Consolidated Revenue Grows 13.3% | Representational Image

Tata Motors Limited on Friday released its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

In the fiscal year 2024 (FY24), the company reported a record revenue of Rs 437.9K Crore, with the highest EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) at Rs 62.8K Crore. The company's net was Rs 31.8K Crore, higher compared to the previous year.

In Q4FY24, the company's revenue reached at Rs 120K crore, up by 13.3 per cent. The EBITDA stood at Rs 17.9K crore, a surge of 26.6 per cent and EBIT was Rs 11K crore.

Tata Motors Group Results Q4 FY24 | BSE exchange filing

Additionally, the company also managed to reduce its automotive debt to Rs 16.0K Cr.

Dividend

As per the regulatory filing, the company's Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per Ordinary Share and Rs 3.10 per A Ordinary Share. The board also recommended a special dividend of Rs 3 per Ordinary Share and Rs 3.10 per A Ordinary Share subject to approval by the shareholders.

In the exchange filing, PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors, said, “It is pleasing to report the FY24 results during which Tata Motors Group delivered its highest ever revenues, profits, and free cash flows. The India business is now debt free, and we are on track to become net automotive debt free on a consolidated basis in FY25. The businesses are executing well on their distinct strategies and therefore, we are confident of sustaining this strong performance in the coming years.”

Tata Motors Limited shares

The shares of Tata Motors Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 1,047.00, up by 1.62 per cent.