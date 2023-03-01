HDFC intimates change regarding agreement to sell 34,146 equity shares of ₹10 each | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) informed with reference to the intimation made yesterday, i.e. February 28, 2023, with regard to HDFC Investments entering into an agreement to sell 34,146 equity shares of ₹10 each of Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited (Softcell), representing 2.05% of the total paid-up equity share capital of Softcell, via an exchange filing.

In this connection, kindly note that there has been a typographical error in point (j) as stated herein below “Aggregate income (standalone) of Softcell for the last 3 financial years:

FY20: ₹587.53 crore

FY21: ₹477.70 crore

FY22: ₹401.96 crore”

The Aggregate income (standalone) of Softcell for the last 3 financial years be read as:

FY22: ₹587.53 crore

FY21: ₹477.70 crore

FY20: ₹401.96 crore

The disclosure is pursuant to the intimation dated February 28, 2023, under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

