HDFC Limited to revise lending rates by 25 bps from March 1

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
HDFC Limited revised lending rates by 25 bps from March 1 | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) announced that the company has revised its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 25 basis points, via an exchange filing.

The revised lending rates will be effective from March 1, 2023.

article-image

