PNB to hike MCLR by 10 bps across tenures from Wednesday

After the revision, the bank's lending rates will be in the range of 8.00-8.80%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
PNB to hike MCLR by 10 bps across tenures from Wednesday | Image: PNB (Representative)

Punjab National Bank will increase all of its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 10 basis points, with effect from this Wednesday.

After the revision, the bank's lending rates will be in the range of 8.00-8.80%.

The state-owned lender increased the MCLR across tenures by 10 bps in February.

Banks must review their lending rates each month in accordance with Reserve Bank of India regulations, which base them on the marginal cost of funds.

Shares of the bank were 0.7% higher at ₹48.45 on NSE, at 13:10 IST.

article-image
