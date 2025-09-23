 Indian Expat Promises 50,000 New Jobs For Indians In Gulf In Five Years
From Egypt to Saudi Arabia to Qatar to United Arab Emirates, this Indian Expat promises jobs for Indian companies in the gulf market

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Job Offer | File Image

Indian-owned Saudi Arabia-based industrial services provider Expertise is looking to create 50,000 jobs for Indians in the Gulf country by 2030 besides eyeing merger and acquisitions (M&A) and entering into new international markets, the company said on Tuesday.

The company currently employs over 15,000 people through its presence in six strategic segments that include equipment rental, facility management, civil construction and industrial services, manufacturing of modular building and trading of industrial materials.

"The aim is to create 50,000 jobs for Indians by 2030. We are continuously looking to grow and expand our presence. The transformation of Saudi Arabia and the rise of India are not parallel journeys; they are connected pathways," Mohammed Ashif Karnire, CEO of Expertise, said in a statement.

"Together, through trade, investment, and human exchange, we are building a bridge of growth that will shape not just our nations (India and Saudi Arabia) but the global economy (as well)," he added.

"The future belongs to those who act today and we believe that both Saudi Arabia and India are ready to lead this future together," said Karnire, who recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award for business excellence at the Business Leaders Future Summit organised by Media One.

Expertise has a presence in the Middle East, India and Vietnam. It recently entered the African market by expanding its presence in the Egyptian market.

Disclaimer: This article is cleared from an automated feed with no modification to the body except the headline.

