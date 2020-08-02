SIES-FPJ webinar: After milk, it is animal husbandry that drives agriculture in India

For most farmers, agricultural (crop) incomes have been a cause for concern for ages due to its unstable nature. Thus, depending exclusively on agriculture is not advisable. However, animal husbandry and allied activities could support the farmer and help add some level of stability in income flows.

The key to achieving the target of doubling farmers' income is only possible by strengthening livestock farming along with crop farming. To learn more about ways to improve the productivity of livestock and other concerns in the animal husbandry business, a webinar titled 'Animal Husbandry - Economics and Fallacies' was organised. The panellists for the session were Juan F Moreno, CEO, Sexing Technologies (BAIF); Arun Raste, Executive Director, NDDB; and KV Shaji, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD.

A ray of hope during COVID-19 times

KV Shaji, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD: Equitable growth is needed right now. India’s GDP was one of the fastest-growing but due to the present situation, the growth is stagnating.

Only the agriculture sector is expected to grow during these trying times. Reports are suggesting that most of the sectors are de-growing whereas agriculture is expected to add 4-5 per cent of GDP growth. So, agriculture is positive.

At the time of distress, we go back to our basics. Agriculture is the only sector that is giving us hope.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had outlined its priority — farmers’ income should double. This is to ensure equitable growth in the country. This was defined at the time, India was growing at a faster pace, but agriculture was not. But now things are picking up on the agriculture front.

As a response to the pandemic, the Indian government announced a series of packages. One such programme is Aatma Nirbhar Bharat which is self-sufficient India. If you want to become self-sufficient India, then you have to become a self-sufficient village and for each village to become self-sufficient, each farmer has to be self-sufficient. If every farmer has to become self-sufficient, then every woman — who is the key in the family — has to be self-sufficient. We are activating all our functionaries in this direction.

Continued dependence on agriculture makes farmers poorer

Juan F Moreno, CEO, Sexing Technologies: Our foremost responsibility is to feed the growing population in the world. We have around 7 billion people on the earth and we are heading to 10 billion. Even as the population grows, we cannot make more earth to produce more food products. So, we will have limited space on earth to produce more food.

We bear the responsibility of feeding the 10 billion people that will be in this world. To accomplish this task, we have to look at increasing productivity. To increase productivity, we will have to look at various technologies that are available to us. The greatest technology that humankind has seen is artificial insemination (AI). The product can be delivered to the farmer in a very simple way through a little plastic straw. This will help in giving birth to milch animals which offer higher yields.

Arun Raste, Executive Director, NDDB: Excessive dependency on agriculture leads to low income among farmers especially in a country like India, where farmers are dependent on agriculture. The share of agriculture in gross value added (GVA) is 17.2 per cent now. It was 18.5 per cent about ten years ago. About 50 per cent of the population is contributing only 17.2 per cent. That means that such a situation will make people poorer if they continue to remain dependent on agriculture. We need to increase the productivity of agriculture and allied sectors.

The share of livestock in agriculture is going up which includes dairy, poultry, fishery and others. It has gone up from 21 per cent a decade ago to around 29 per cent. In economic terms, of the total GVA of 4 per cent, the livestock share has gone up to 5 per cent. Of that, around 61 per cent is dairy, 21 per cent is meat, 6 per cent is dung and rest is honey, wool and others.

Livestock has an inverse relationship with poverty. More animals a farmer has, it is easy for him to come out of poverty.

We have a population of 1.3 billion people and 536 million animals. From 536 million animals, only 302 million are bovine animals.

In India, 85 per cent of small and marginal farmers own 75 per cent of bovine animals. If you are talking of livestock, it is more equitable than agriculture in India.

In animal husbandry, two sectors in India have grown — dairy and poultry. The growth of both sectors was due to two gigantic people Dr Varghese Kurien and B V Rao. There is a need to run a campaign (again) to increase the consumption of milk and egg. We are way below the global standard when it comes to consumption.

KV Shaji, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD: Around 85 per cent of small and marginal farmers own only 47 per cent of farmland in India. Land in India is not equally distributed in the country. In the case of small and marginal farmers, it is skewed. If the farmer has to become self-sufficient, then farming alone cannot help. This is where the role of animal husbandry comes into play.

To become self-sufficient, animal husbandry has to be supported and promoted. When the Prime Minister spoke about self-sufficient India, we translate that to self-sufficient farmers.

The value of milk is higher compared to the value of rice and wheat put together. Animal husbandry is more or less like a risk mitigation factor for agriculture. It will help in improving the cash flow of farmers.

Animal husbandry’s value can only be realised over a period of time. Thus, there is a need for capital. To meet the capital needs of agriculture, NABARD — along with the government — is coming out with various schemes. Earlier, the Kisan credit card was limited to crops but now has been extended to animal husbandry as well. So, farmers can avail Rs 1.6 lakh credit without any collateral.

There are schemes for entrepreneurs as well to help them with their start-ups.