FPJ-SIES webinar: Livestock provides stability to farming income

This upcoming session will talk about the huge livestock population India has – India has the world’s largest population of cattle – and examines the socio-economic issues involved in this type of farming.

It examines how social norms and even laws have often shaped the destiny not just of livestock ownership but also of other related professions.

Finally, it looks at the growing relevance (and profitability) of the animal semen market (artificial insemination) and of discovering ways to ensure that, largely, fewer male species are born, so that the farmer can ensure more milk-producing cattle. It will look at government financing schemes to promote this line of business.

The panellists are (in alphabetical order) Juan F Moreno, CEO, Sexing Technologies (BAIF); Arun Raste, Executive Director, NDDB; and KV Shaji, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD.

During this COVID-19-induced-lockdown, India's economy is expected to grow by 2.5 per cent due to agriculture and allied activities. It is considered as the ‘green shoots’ at this time of crisis. But there is some risk governing the sector even though monsoons were above normal and distributed evenly across the country. It has to be noted that when agriculture falters, it is the allied activities which are predominantly livestock that helps average outgrowth. As per the Crisil report, while the share of crops in the agriculture sector’s gross value added (GVA) is the largest, it is also the most volatile in terms of performance. “It is the only sector that showed negative performance during some years in the past decade.” Meanwhile, the livestock, though only half the size of crops, plays a crucial role in driving the agricultural GVA growth. “Its role attains prominence particularly in years when crops take a hit.”