 Adani Power Gets Green Light For Dhirauli Mine Operations, First Captive Coal Block To Begin Mining By FY27
Adani Power has received government approval to start coal mining at the Dhirauli block in Madhya Pradesh. The mine will boost fuel security and support expansion of its Mahan power plant.

Tuesday, September 02, 2025
Ahmedabad: Adani Power, India’s biggest private thermal power company, has received permission from the Ministry of Coal to start mining at the Dhirauli coal block in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. This coal mine is owned by Mahan Energen Ltd., a part of Adani Power.

The mine has a peak production capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per year (MTPA). Out of this, 5 MTPA will come from open cast mining, and the rest from underground mining. Full open cast capacity is expected to be achieved by FY27. Underground mining will begin nine years later. The mine has a 30-year lease.

The Dhirauli block has 620 million metric tonnes (MMT) of gross reserves and 558 MMT of net reserves. This means the mine can supply coal for many decades, giving Adani Power a secure and stable fuel source.

Adani Power plans to wash the coal within the mining area to remove impurities, which helps reduce pollution and makes the coal cleaner.

Adani Power CEO Mr. SB Khyalia said that this step helps the company become more self-sufficient and reduce the cost of producing electricity. It also supports the goal of delivering affordable power to millions of people.

Read Also
Gautam Adani Back In World's Top 20 Richest, Slightly Behind Elon Musk In Daily Gain
The mine will also supply coal to the 1,200 MW Mahan power plant, which is being expanded to 3,200 MW.

This is the first captive mine of Adani Power to get government approval. It’s a big step for the company’s future growth and energy security.

