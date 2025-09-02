 Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST Council Meet
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST Council Meet

Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST Council Meet

Indian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday as profit-taking in banking and auto stocks erased early gains. Investors remained cautious ahead of the upcoming GST Council meeting and F&O expiry.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
The Indian stock markets ended in the red on Tuesday. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets ended in the red on Tuesday, even after starting the day on a strong note. The Sensex and Nifty, both benchmark indices, saw gains in the morning but fell in the last hour due to profit booking in banking and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex dropped 206.61 points (0.26 percent) to close at 80,157.88. It had touched a high of 80,761.14 during the day but fell over 750 points from that level by the end of the session.

Read Also
Why Did Sensex & Nifty Fall Today? US Tariff Threat Triggers Market Drop | Explained
article-image

The NSE Nifty also lost 45.45 points (0.18 percent) to finish at 24,579.60, after touching a high of 24,756.10 earlier in the day.

Among the stocks that fell were Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, and Larsen & Toubro.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST Council Meet
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST Council Meet
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet Skips the Memo, Delivers Massive Restructuring News via Video
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet Skips the Memo, Delivers Massive Restructuring News via Video
Yogi Govt Approves 948 New Posts In 3 State Universities To Boost Higher Education In UP
Yogi Govt Approves 948 New Posts In 3 State Universities To Boost Higher Education In UP
TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here
TPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For FSO 16 Posts Ends Today; Check Details Here

On the other hand, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers of the day.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, the markets fell due to profit booking after strong macroeconomic data. Investors are also being cautious ahead of the GST Council meeting on September 3 and 4, and the F&O expiry.

Read Also
GST Council’s 56th Meeting: Know Which Goods May Become GST-Free Soon?
article-image

The GST Council is expected to discuss possible changes in tax rates during its two-day meeting in New Delhi.

Asian stock markets had a mixed day. While South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended higher, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed lower. European markets were also trading in the red.

Meanwhile, US markets were closed on Monday due to the Labour Day holiday.

In commodity markets, Brent crude oil rose 1.72 percent to $69.36 per barrel.

On the investment side, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,429.71 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,344.93 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST...

Sensex, Nifty Slip After Early Gains Fade, Profit-Booking Hits Banking & Auto Stocks Ahead Of GST...

Adani Power Gets Green Light For Dhirauli Mine Operations, First Captive Coal Block To Begin Mining...

Adani Power Gets Green Light For Dhirauli Mine Operations, First Captive Coal Block To Begin Mining...

Reserve Bank Approves Reappointment Of Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi As Non-Executive Chairman...

Reserve Bank Approves Reappointment Of Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi As Non-Executive Chairman...

Income Tax Department Raids 18 Locations Linked To Real Estate & Pan Masala Businesses In Jaipur &...

Income Tax Department Raids 18 Locations Linked To Real Estate & Pan Masala Businesses In Jaipur &...

Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups &...

Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups &...