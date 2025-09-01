Adani Defence & Aerospace Facility In Kanpur Set To Increase Production Of Bullets, Building Fighter Jets

File Image |

Lucknow: The Adani Defence and Aerospace facility in Kanpur, a manifestation of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action', is producing a string of military equipment, ranging from bullets to fighter jets. The Kanpur-based manufacturing facility of the Adani Defence and Aerospace is set to increase production of bullets drastically, almost doubling it in the next few months.

The information was shared by Adani Defence and Aerospace Company CEO Ashish Rajvanshi during an interaction with journalists via video conferencing. He said that all the wars and military conflicts, in the last few years, have not seen either the infantry crossing the borders of another country or fighter jets breaching the airspace of another country, as the battlefield has completely changed in today’s time.

“Information systems, machine learning and artificial intelligence are the new form of warfare. Now, wars are being fought with drones. In the future, drones will be used more than fighter jets. Along with this, robots are being developed which will be able to make their own decisions on the battlefield,” he added.

Shedding light on the Adani Group’s commitment to preparing the nation for modern age defence against evolving threats, he said that the company will invest Rs 7,000 crore in the next few years. Missiles will also be made in this Kanpur factory, for which an investment of $1 million will be made. He said that the company will soon begin production of bigger calibre bullets.

Moreover, high-tech warfare equipment like bulletproof jackets, drones, fighter planes, helicopters and missiles will also be made here to give impetus and strength to the 'Make in India' resolve. Ashish Rajvanshi further said that for a developed India in the year 2047, a lot of importance is being given to the defence sector.

“Till now, those setting up defence projects did not get loans from banks, but now the government is going to open a credit line for this sector,” he said. Notably, Adani Defence and Aerospace is one of the leading players in India's defence and aerospace manufacturing sector and is driven by its vision to make the country a world-class defence and aerospace manufacturing hub.

