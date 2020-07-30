SIES-FPJ: Continued dependence on agriculture will make farmers poorer unless ...

At COVID-19 times, India is looking towards the agriculture sector for its economic revival. This sector will be able to bring in some relief to the country, but there is a need to support this sector for it to get back its lost sheen. According to experts, who participated in a webinar titled ‘Animal Husbandry - Economics and Fallacies’, excessive dependency on agriculture leaving out its allied activities mainly animal husbandry will make Indian farmers impoverished.

The experts — Juan F Moreno, CEO, Sexing Technologies (BAIF); Arun Raste, Executive Director, NDDB; and KV Shaji, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD — were part of the panel that was moderated by RN Bhaskar, consulting editor. The webinar was organised by SIES and Free Press Journal in association with NCDEX Investor (Client) Protection Fund Trust, and East West Seed. The welcome address was made by Dr Vaneeta Raney, head BMM, SIES College of Arts, Science & Commerce.

At the webinar, Raste said, “Excessive dependency on agriculture leads to low income of people especially in a country like India, where people are dependent on agriculture.”

Adding to this, Shaji stated, “Around 85 per cent of small and marginal farmers own only 47 per cent of farmland. If the farmer has to become self-sufficient, then farming alone cannot help. This is where the role of animal husbandry comes into play.”

Raste stated that the share of agriculture in gross value added (GVA) is 17.2 per cent now. “It was 18.5 per cent about ten years ago.” This means about 50 per cent of the population is contributing only 17.2 per cent. He stated, “That means that you are making people poorer if they continue to remain dependent on agriculture.”