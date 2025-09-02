 Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor Backing & Minimal Effect Of US Tariffs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor Backing & Minimal Effect Of US Tariffs

Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor Backing & Minimal Effect Of US Tariffs

The data compiled by HSBC Global Investment Research gave a 'neutral' stance on India, even though it maintained that five out of nine risk factors for Indian markets are improving.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Indian equity markets are expected to remain resilient despite global challenges, supported by strong domestic investor backing and US tariffs having minimal effects, a new report said on Tuesday.The data compiled by HSBC Global Investment Research gave a 'neutral' stance on India, even though it maintained that five out of nine risk factors for Indian markets are improving.

"Tariffs won't derail the market, as the direct impact on the earnings of listed companies is likely to be muted," the research firm said. Fewer than 4 per cent of BSE 500 companies depend on US exports, the pharmaceutical sector is exempt from tariffs, reducing earnings risk.Consumption prospects are improving amid government tax stimulus and easing inflation, it said, adding that wage growth should pick up for a more sustained revival.

Read Also
Semicon India 2025: 7.8% GDP Growth Better Than 'Every Expectation, Hope & Estimate', Says PM Modi
article-image

Monetary policy is more supportive and can ease the pressure on banks, the largest weight in the listed universe, it said."While we find improvements in some of the factors driving equities, we think the upside potential over the near term is still limited," the statement said.

The earnings growth is expected to moderate to 8–9 per cent in 2025, though the consensus estimate of earnings growth is 11 per cent for calendar year 2025, the brokerage said.Domestic mutual funds experienced record inflows via systematic investment plans in July.

FPJ Shorts
Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups & Strengthen Ties
Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups & Strengthen Ties
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers
Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers
Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global Clientele
Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global Clientele

"This is the strongest supportive factor for Indian markets and can be a powerful force even when foreign inflows are muted," the brokerage said.HSBC predicted that, though the popular narrative suggests otherwise, both Indian and Chinese markets can perform simultaneously, as both are driven by local investors with limited participation from foreign institutions.

India's GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY26, maintaining its status as the fastest-growing large economy, driven by services, manufacturing, and favourable monsoon conditions.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups &...

Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups &...

Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers

Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers

Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global...

Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global...

Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor...

Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor...

Fitch & S&P Assign Ratings To SBI’s US Dollar Bond, Highlighting Strong Market Position &...

Fitch & S&P Assign Ratings To SBI’s US Dollar Bond, Highlighting Strong Market Position &...