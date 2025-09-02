 Fitch & S&P Assign Ratings To SBI’s US Dollar Bond, Highlighting Strong Market Position & Sovereign Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFitch & S&P Assign Ratings To SBI’s US Dollar Bond, Highlighting Strong Market Position & Sovereign Support

Fitch & S&P Assign Ratings To SBI’s US Dollar Bond, Highlighting Strong Market Position & Sovereign Support

The rating agencies did not specify the amount that the London Branch of State Bank of India (SBI) will raise through the issuance of dollar-denominated bonds. "SBI's market leadership and India's good economic growth momentum support its loan growth, asset quality, and profitability," an S&P statement said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday assigned a 'BBB-(EXP)' rating to State Bank of India's proposed US dollar-denominated bond issuance.

Separately, S&P Global Ratings has also assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue rating to the US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes that the London branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) proposes to issue.The rating agencies did not specify the amount that the London Branch of State Bank of India (SBI) will raise through the issuance of dollar-denominated bonds.

Read Also
Semicon India 2025: 7.8% GDP Growth Better Than 'Every Expectation, Hope & Estimate', Says PM Modi
article-image

However, S&P said the bond issuance represents a drawdown from SBI's USD 10 billion medium-term notes programme."The rating on the notes is equal to the long-term issuer credit rating on SBI (BBB/Stable/A-2). Our ratings on SBI reflect the bank's dominant market position and strong deposit franchise. SBI's market leadership and India's good economic growth momentum support its loan growth, asset quality, and profitability," an S&P statement said.

Last month, S&P had upgraded India's sovereign rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', citing robust growth. Subsequently, S&P also raised long-term issuer credit ratings of India's largest bank, SBI.The notes will constitute SBI's direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations and will, at all times, rank pari passu among themselves and with all of SBI's other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations, Fitch said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers
Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers
Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global Clientele
Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global Clientele
Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor Backing & Minimal Effect Of US Tariffs
Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor Backing & Minimal Effect Of US Tariffs

"Fitch Ratings has assigned State Bank of India's (SBI, BBB-/Stable) proposed senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'," the agency said in a statement.The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in line with Fitch's criteria.

SBI's IDR is driven by its Government Support Rating (GSR) of 'bbb-', which reflects Fitch's expectation that SBI is highly likely to receive extraordinary support from the Indian sovereign (BBB-/Stable), if required."This is due to SBI's very high systemic importance, which takes into consideration its market position as India's largest bank, the state's majority controlling ownership, and its broader policy role than that of peers. The Stable Outlook on the IDR mirrors that of the sovereign," Fitch added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers

Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers

Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global...

Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global...

Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor...

Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor...

Fitch & S&P Assign Ratings To SBI’s US Dollar Bond, Highlighting Strong Market Position &...

Fitch & S&P Assign Ratings To SBI’s US Dollar Bond, Highlighting Strong Market Position &...

BSE Announces Demat Auction 705, Details & Timings For Trading Members

BSE Announces Demat Auction 705, Details & Timings For Trading Members