BSE Announces Demat Auction 705, Details & Timings For Trading Members

BSE’s Demat Auction 705 for rolling settlement DR-705 is scheduled for Sept 2, 2025. |

Mumbai: BSE Limited has invited offers from its trading members for the purchase of securities through Demat Auction 705, related to Rolling Settlement No. DR-705 for the financial year 2025-26. The auction process will take place on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with specific timelines set for different stages.

Trading members can enter their auction offers between 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. The auction matching process will follow from 2:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. After this, delivery statements and reports of accepted offers will be generated between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The final money statement and reports will be available from 3:35 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The pay-in for the auction will occur on the next day, Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Members and custodians are urged to verify their auction pay-in obligations and ensure securities are deposited within the prescribed depository cut-off timings.

With the implementation of a Uniform Membership structure in the Equity Cash Segment, settlements will now be done through the Clearing Member of a Trading Member. Restrictions on trading members offering securities in auctions where they had short deliveries have been removed.

Members must be very careful while entering securities codes and rates in the system as errors cannot be corrected later. The Exchange reserves the right to accept or reject any offer without explanation. Traders should also keep an eye on notices about corporate actions such as Ex-Rights, Ex-Bonus, or Ex-Split that might affect the securities.

This auction ensures a smooth and transparent settlement process for securities pending delivery.