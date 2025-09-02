 Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers
The duty allowance for members of the Bihar Home Guard Corps has been increased, apart from technical assistants and accountant-cum-IT assistants. The cabinet also approved new recruitments in multiple departments, with a focus on generating employment for the youth.

Tuesday, September 02, 2025
File Image |

Patna: The Bihar government on Tuesday cleared 49 proposals across administrative, social, and economic sectors, bringing big relief for contract workers and Panchayati Raj staff.The decision was taken at an important meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which was held at the central hall of the secretariat.

The Nitish Kumar government has given a hike to Gram Kachhari Secretaries from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, a move seen as strengthening the Panchayati Raj system.The duty allowance for members of the Bihar Home Guard Corps has been increased, apart from technical assistants and accountant-cum-IT assistants.

Other proposals include approval of schemes for various departments, development of infrastructure, new projects for urban and rural areas and amendments in service conditions.These decisions taken by the state government are also being seen as a strategy to serve the public interestIn the next few days, notifications will be issued by the concerned departments in the direction of implementing these proposals.

In the election year, the Nitish government has announced a slew of decisions aimed at youth, grassroots workers, and employees associated with education and other sectors.The latest cabinet decisions are being seen as part of the government’s broader strategy to woo key sections of society, particularly rural workers, contractual employees, and youth seeking jobs.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

