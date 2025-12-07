Shipwaves Online To Launch ₹56.3Crore IPO On December 10, Fresh Issue Aims To Boost Working Capital And Repay Debts

Shipwaves Online Ltd, an end-to-end shipment solutions provider, on Saturday said its Rs 56.3-crore initial share sale will open for public subscription on December 10. | File Pic

New Delhi: Shipwaves Online Ltd, an end-to-end shipment solutions provider, on Saturday said its Rs 56.3-crore initial share sale will open for public subscription on December 10.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 12, and the company has fixed the price at Rs 12 per equity share, Mangaluru-based Shipwaves Online Ltd said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of a little over 4.69 crore equity shares aggregating worth Rs 56.35 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by the company to fund its working capital requirements, investment in subsidiary for funding its working capital requirements, repayment of debt, and issue expenses.

A portion of proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2015, Shipwaves Online is a unified logistics platform offering seamless multimodal transportation across ocean, land, and air. It operates in two main verticals, digital freight forwarding and an AI-driven SaaS platform.

Shipwaves Online reported a revenue of Rs 108.28 crore and a PAT of Rs 12.2 crore in FY25.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform with a tentative listing date fixed on December 17.

Finshore Management Services is the sole book-running lead manager while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd is the registrar for the IPO.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)