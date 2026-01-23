 Adani Energy Accelerates Daily Meter Installations To 25,000 Units
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Energy Accelerates Daily Meter Installations To 25,000 Units

Adani Energy Accelerates Daily Meter Installations To 25,000 Units

Adani Energy Solutions’ smart metering business now contributes 10% to overall profits, with 61.2 lakh meters installed in the last nine months. Q3FY26 EBITDA surged to Rs 213 crore. AESL aims to surpass one crore meters by FY26-end, with Maharashtra leading its 2.46 crore smart meter orderbook.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Adani Energy Accelerates Daily Meter Installations To 25,000 Units |

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL)’s relatively new business vertical – the smart metering segment, now contributes 10 per cent to its overall profit earnings, with a multi-fold rise seen in smart meter installations over the last few quarters.

Rapid Installation Growth
Of the 92.5 lakh smart meters that the company has installed till date, two-thirds or 61.2 lakh meters were installed in the last nine months of the current financial year alone. People in the know added, execution for the company’s smart meter businesses has picked pace in the last few quarters, largely owing to tidying out of execution issues.

Execution Challenges Addressed
“The smart metering business generally sees a lot of variable factors such as on-ground execution, availability of manpower and occasionally even elections,” noted an industry source, who did not wish to be identified. The source added, “the improvement seen in execution is largely due to solving for manpower availability through training and incentives and better use of tech to fasten installation formalities.”

Targets One Crore Meters
AESL in its press statement on Thursday said it is on track to surpass one crore cumulative smart meters installed by the end of FY26. In a call with analysts on Friday, senior executives from the company noted, “we have been making all efforts in picking up execution rate. So we are installing about 25,000 meters a day.”

FPJ Shorts
Post-Election Political Violence In Badlapur: Shinde Sena Councillor Allegedly Assaulted By BJP Workers, Police Investigating
Post-Election Political Violence In Badlapur: Shinde Sena Councillor Allegedly Assaulted By BJP Workers, Police Investigating
‘I’d Love To Go To Space Again, But My Husband Would Kill Me’: Sunita Williams On Retirement And Letting Go
‘I’d Love To Go To Space Again, But My Husband Would Kill Me’: Sunita Williams On Retirement And Letting Go
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ball Lost In Raipur As Rachin Ravindra Smashes Harshit Rana For 91-Metre Six
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ball Lost In Raipur As Rachin Ravindra Smashes Harshit Rana For 91-Metre Six
'Matter Ho Gaya': Angry Hardik Pandya & Murali Kartik Engage In Heated Exchange In Middle Of Ground Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 In Raipur | Watch Video
'Matter Ho Gaya': Angry Hardik Pandya & Murali Kartik Engage In Heated Exchange In Middle Of Ground Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 In Raipur | Watch Video

Smart Segment Profits Rise
In the same period, profits from AESL’s smart business have also been on the rise. Operating EBITDA for this business segment saw a multi-fold rise to Rs 213 crore in Q3FY26, against Rs 15 crore a year ago. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Crime: 70-Year-Old Businessman Loses ₹5 Lakh In Fake FASTag Activation Scam
article-image

Also Watch:

Smart Meters Boost Overall EBITDA
For Q3FY26, the company reported an overall operating EBITDA of Rs 1802 crore, more than 10 percent of which came from the smart meters business. The company’s management attributed its growth in overall profits to a robust growth in transmission and the smart metering segment.

Orderbook and Expansion Plans
As of December, AESL has a smart metering orderbook of 2.46 crore meters with a revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore, the company said. Maharashtra currently has the biggest share in AESL’s orderbook, followed by Andhra Pradesh, and other states such as Assam, Bihar and Uttarakhand. The company expects to reach 5 crore smart meters installation in the next two years, based on its current pipeline and an expectation of increased bidding activity in the next financial year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Energy Accelerates Daily Meter Installations To 25,000 Units
Adani Energy Accelerates Daily Meter Installations To 25,000 Units
Air India Express Wins Airline Category Award At Wings India 2026
Air India Express Wins Airline Category Award At Wings India 2026
Motilal Oswal Finvest Net Profit Jumps To ₹228 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises 29% Sequentially
Motilal Oswal Finvest Net Profit Jumps To ₹228 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises 29% Sequentially
Budget 2026 Outlook: FY27 Tax Revenue Growth, Strong Capex Push And Stable Fiscal Deficit To Support...
Budget 2026 Outlook: FY27 Tax Revenue Growth, Strong Capex Push And Stable Fiscal Deficit To Support...
Markets Extend Sell-Off, ₹16 Lakh Crore Wiped Out As Indices Fall 2.5% Over The Week
Markets Extend Sell-Off, ₹16 Lakh Crore Wiped Out As Indices Fall 2.5% Over The Week