ICICI Prudential AMC Sets The Stage For A Big Market Debut, IPO Price Band & Key Details Finally Revealed

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd has announced the price band for its upcoming IPO | Image by grok. |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd has announced the price band for its upcoming IPO at Rs 2,061 to Rs 2,165 per share. The public issue will open for subscription on December 12, 2025 and will close on December 16, 2025. At the upper end of the price band, the company’s valuation stands at around Rs 1.07 lakh crore, making it one of the most closely watched IPOs of the year.

Nature of the Offer and Shareholding Changes

This IPO is a pure Offer For Sale (OFS), which means the company will not receive fresh funds from the issue. Instead, promoter Prudential Corporation Holding will sell nearly 10% of its stake, amounting to about 4.9 crore shares. After the IPO, Prudential’s shareholding will reduce to 39 percent from the current 49 percent, while ICICI Bank will continue to hold 51 percent in the company.

Strong Line-up of Lead Managers

The issue is being managed by as many as 18 investment banks and financial institutions. These include global names like Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BofA, Goldman Sachs and UBS, along with leading Indian players such as Axis Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBI Caps, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal and Nuvama. This strong line-up reflects the scale and importance of the IPO.

Key Dates and Market Listing Plan

The allotment of shares is expected to be completed by December 17, 2025. The company is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on December 19, 2025. After listing, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the fourth ICICI Group company to be traded on stock exchanges.

Company Profile and Financial Performance

Founded in 1993, ICICI Prudential AMC provides mutual fund services, portfolio management, AIFs and advisory services, including for offshore clients. As of September 30, 2025, the company had a QAAUM of Rs 10,147.6 billion. Its revenue grew 32 percent and profit after tax rose 29% between FY24 and FY25. Total income for FY25 stood at Rs 4,979.67 crore, while PAT was Rs 2,650.66 crore. EBITDA improved to Rs 3,636.99 crore.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions in IPOs or stocks.