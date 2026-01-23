 Motilal Oswal Finvest Net Profit Jumps To ₹228 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises 29% Sequentially
Motilal Oswal Finvest reported a 69.1% YoY rise in standalone net profit to ₹228 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue climbing to ₹1,173 crore. Strong lending momentum, higher interest income and improved asset quality drove performance. Sequential growth from Q1 and Q2 reflects sustained business expansion and strengthening fundamentals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Finvest |

Mumbai: Motilal Oswal Finvest reported a 69.1% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹228 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue climbing to ₹1,173 crore. Compared to ₹170 crore profit in Q2 and ₹135 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly growth trajectory reflects strong lending momentum and improved asset quality.

Strong Q3 performance marks revival

Motilal Oswal Finvest posted robust numbers for Q3 FY26, registering a 69.1% YoY growth in net profit to ₹228 crore, up from ₹135 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,173 crore, reflecting a 17.2% increase from ₹1,001 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the topline improved from ₹907 crore in Q2 and ₹735 crore in Q1, indicating sustained business expansion. The performance was driven by growth in interest income and improved credit cost containment.

Sequential growth builds on lending momentum

Quarter-on-quarter, net profit rose 34.2% from ₹170 crore in Q2, while revenue grew 29.3%. Expenses climbed to ₹870 crore in Q3 from ₹682 crore in Q2, largely due to higher finance costs and employee provisions related to labour code adjustments. Despite the expense uptick, profit before tax surged 34.6% to ₹303 crore. The company maintained cost efficiency, with tax outgo increasing modestly. EPS improved to ₹2.63 from ₹1.99 in Q2 and ₹1.48 in Q1, reflecting strengthening fundamentals.

Nine-month performance and outlook

For the nine months ended December 2025, Motilal Oswal Finvest reported ₹2,953 crore in revenue and ₹544 crore in net profit—marking a 5.9% and 27.2% YoY growth respectively. Operational efficiency, reflected in stable asset quality and improved capital ratios, underpinned this performance. With debt-equity at 1.25x and gross NPAs well within thresholds, the company remains on solid footing as it heads into the final quarter.

