Sensex rises 86 points; Nifty 50 by 23 - How world markets performed today

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex rose 86 points on Wednesday, led by gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid positive cues from global markets.

After touching a high of 38,788.51 during the day, the BSE Sensex settled 86.47 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 38,614.79.

The NSE Nifty rose 23.05 points or 0.20 per cent to 11,408.40.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Maruti, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Nestle India, HUL and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

According to traders, domestic bourses followed positive cues from global markets after US equities hit record highs in overnight session.

Stocks were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after the S&P 500 logged a fresh all-time high.