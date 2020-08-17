Teji Mandi: Agri reforms to be a game-changer for farmers

Former Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley once said, "If there is one area where biggest returns ( apart from GST ) can come to the economy, it is the agri-marketing reforms." And now the Government of India is walking the talk by proposing landmark reforms in the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) & APMC act. These changes are going to be a game-changer for Indian farming, procurement, supply chain networks.

Due to ECA, the farmers had no choice but to sell through mandis only. The new reform will remove cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato from ECAs purview. A new law will be framed to give farmers the option to choose the market where they want to sell their produce by removing inter-state trade barriers and providing e-trading of agriculture produce. The government is thinking of putting in a clause wherein if prices shoot up by 100% then they can put up a storage limit. This is to ensure that there is no mischief of hoarding to pump up the prices.

As per the APMC act you can’t buy directly from the farmer within a particular APMC’s jurisdiction. Now that clause has been done with. So one license is enough to buy from any farmer across the country. This will give a push to private players as they can establish their supply chains. Private buyers want to procure at scale, hence they will create aggregation points, farmer-producer organisations etc.

Till now the middlemen facilitating the sale used to get high commissions from both sides of the trade. These commissions were decided by local politicians, and there was enormous corruption involved. This reform will wipe out these kinds of inefficiencies.