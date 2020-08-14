Teji Mandi: Government's arms import ban a huge boost to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative

India has consistently been amongst the biggest arms importer in the world for many years. It has always depended on countries like USA, Russia and France for the majority of its defence imports as it imported defence equipments worth $17 billion in the last 5 years. In 2020, it has a budget of $63 billion for defence which is bigger than the budget for health and education combined. Needless to say, a bulk of this would be spent on imports.

To prevent such spectacular outflow of money, the government came up with a list of 101 equipments which will be under an import ban starting December 2020.

The list includes items like sniper rifles, radar systems, artillery guns, transport aircraft, bulletproof jackets, communication satellites, shipborne cruise missiles etc. The government has called it a “negative list”. So does this mean that India will be starved of these vital combat equipments? No. All this procurement will now be diverted to local manufacturing. This will be worth a total of $53 billion spent on indigenous weapons. Indian players already manufacture a lot of these items on the list. And this “negative list” will be revised periodically to include more items if required.

The Indian government had also set a $25 billion defence production target, including making $5 billion from exports, by 2025. So this will be a huge boost to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.