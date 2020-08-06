Did defence ministry website delete document that talks of 'standoff due to Chinese aggression along LAC'?

It may appear that the Ministry of Defence has deleted an important document that speaks on the LAC transgressions and the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

According to the official document listing out the major activities of the department of defence in June, the Rajnath Singh-led Ministry of Defence said the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed into the Indian side in the areas of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and the north bank of Pangong Tso on May 17-18. It was uploaded on the ministry’s website on August 4.

However, journalist Vijata Singh pointed out that the document has since been deleted from the ministry's website.