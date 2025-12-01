 Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower After Hitting Fresh Lifetime Highs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower After Hitting Fresh Lifetime Highs

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower After Hitting Fresh Lifetime Highs

The 30-share BSE Sensex pared early gains and closed 64.77 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 85,641.90. During the day, the benchmark jumped 452.35 points or 0.52 per cent to hit a record intra-day high of 86,159.02.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower After Hitting Fresh Lifetime Highs | Representational Image

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower after hitting their fresh all-time highs on Monday due to profit-taking at higher levels and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pared early gains and closed 64.77 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 85,641.90. During the day, the benchmark jumped 452.35 points or 0.52 per cent to hit a record intra-day high of 86,159.02.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.20 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 26,175.75. During the day, it climbed 122.85 points or 0.46 per cent to hit a lifetime high of 26,325.80.

Markets faced correction at higher levels as expectations of an RBI rate cut this week faded following better-than-expected Q2 GDP growth, an expert said. Markets surged to their record highs as investor sentiment turned positive after India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent in July-September - recording the fastest pace in six quarters.

FPJ Shorts
‘Wrong And Unfair’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Criticises Election Commission For Last-Minute Municipal Poll Postponement | VIDEO
‘Wrong And Unfair’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Criticises Election Commission For Last-Minute Municipal Poll Postponement | VIDEO
‘They Will Think Of Thane Or Nagpur, I Will Think Of Pune’: Ajit Pawar Hits Out At Colleagues Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde In Alandi
‘They Will Think Of Thane Or Nagpur, I Will Think Of Pune’: Ajit Pawar Hits Out At Colleagues Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde In Alandi
Dhurandhar Release Row: Delhi High Court Asks CBFC To Review Martyr Major Mohit Sharma's Family Concerns Before Certification
Dhurandhar Release Row: Delhi High Court Asks CBFC To Review Martyr Major Mohit Sharma's Family Concerns Before Certification
Delhi Crime Actress Shefali Shah Reveals Battling Imposter Syndrome: What Is This Condition?
Delhi Crime Actress Shefali Shah Reveals Battling Imposter Syndrome: What Is This Condition?
Read Also
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Manipur GST Bill To Give Effect To Decisions Taken At...
article-image

Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

However, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Maruti, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

"After reaching a new high, the market moved into a range-bound phase as expectations of an RBI rate cut in December faded following better-than-expected Q2 GDP growth and a sharp depreciation of the rupee. Sentiment turned slightly cautious due to muted GST collections in November, driven by lower rates," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled in positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading lower. US markets ended higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,795.72 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,148.48 crore, according to exchange data.

Read Also
Rupee Hits Record Low, Pressures From Trade Deficit, FPI Outflows & RBI Non-Intervention Push...
article-image

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.96 per cent to USD 63.60 per barrel.

On Friday, the Sensex dipped by 13.71 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 85,706.67. The Nifty skidded 12.60 points or 0.05 per cent to 26,202.95.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Falls 8 Paise To 89.53 Against US Dollar: INR Hits Record Intraday Lows Amid Trade Deficit...

Rupee Falls 8 Paise To 89.53 Against US Dollar: INR Hits Record Intraday Lows Amid Trade Deficit...

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower After Hitting Fresh Lifetime Highs

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower After Hitting Fresh Lifetime Highs

EPFO Higher Pension Update 2025: Centre Says 99 Per Cent Of Applications Disposed Under EPS-95

EPFO Higher Pension Update 2025: Centre Says 99 Per Cent Of Applications Disposed Under EPS-95

MV Electrosystems Files Draft Papers For ₹290-Crore IPO; Plans Major Investment In Working Capital...

MV Electrosystems Files Draft Papers For ₹290-Crore IPO; Plans Major Investment In Working Capital...

GST Revenue Slips To 12-Month Low, November Collections Signal Cooling Economic Momentum

GST Revenue Slips To 12-Month Low, November Collections Signal Cooling Economic Momentum