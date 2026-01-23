Godrej Consumer Profit Steady At ₹498 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 9% YoY To ₹4,099 Crore

Godrej Consumer Products posted a steady Q3 FY26 performance. |

Mumbai: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) reported a marginal 0.1 percent year-on-year dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 497.91 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 8.8 percent to Rs 4,099.12 crore. The quarter marked sequential growth as profit climbed from Rs 459.34 crore in Q2 and Rs 498.31 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue improved from Rs 3,825.09 crore in Q2 and Rs 3,768.43 crore in Q1, reflecting resilient performance amid cost headwinds.

Read Also Federal Bank Shares Jump Nearly 8%, Strong Q3 Results Lift Investors Confidence

Broad-based momentum drives growth

GCPL’s Q3 FY26 consolidated revenue rose 8.8 percent YoY to Rs 4,099.12 crore, continuing an upward trend from Rs 3,825.09 crore in Q2 and Rs 3,768.43 crore in Q1. Net profit stood at Rs 497.91 crore, maintaining parity with the Rs 498.31 crore posted in Q3 last year, and up from Rs 459.34 crore in Q2.

Growth was supported by steady domestic demand, margin recovery in key geographies, and improved price realizations.

Sequential growth builds despite exceptional items

On a QoQ basis, profit before exceptional items and tax rose 20.8 percent to Rs 790.98 crore. Total expenses increased moderately by 4.0 percent to Rs 3,364.03 crore. The company absorbed a Rs 91 crore hit from exceptional items—including Rs 44.17 crore due to new labour code impacts and Rs 23.31 crore in legal costs tied to its U.S. subsidiary . Nevertheless, operating margins improved to 21.6 percent, compared to 19.3 percent in Q2.

Nine-Month Snapshot Reflects Stable Base

For 9M FY26, GCPL posted Rs 11,586.07 crore in consolidated revenue, up 7.6 percent from Rs 10,766.34 crore a year ago. Net profit stood at Rs 1,409.70 crore, marginally lower than Rs 1,440.31 crore in 9M FY25. The business remained steady despite restructuring costs and litigation charges. With its core markets showing resilience and segment margins recovering, the company sustains positive operational momentum heading into Q4.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Adani Green. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.