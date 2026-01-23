Markets Extend Sell-Off, ₹16 Lakh Crore Wiped Out As Indices Fall 2.5% Over The Week

Markets Extend Weekly Losses| File Image |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets ended the week on a weak note as selling pressure continued across sectors. Both benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, closed lower, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. The fall was not limited to a few stocks, as weakness was seen across large-cap, mid-cap and sectoral indices.

During the week, BSE-listed companies lost around Rs 16 lakh crore in market capitalisation. This marked one of the sharpest weekly declines seen in the past four months, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing market correction.

Benchmark Indices Under Pressure

The Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank indices each fell by about 2.5 percent over the week. This showed that selling was widespread across heavyweight stocks and banking shares, which usually support the market during volatile phases.

On Friday, January 23, markets closed near the day’s lows. The Sensex dropped 770 points to end at 81,538, while the Nifty slipped 241 points to settle below the 25,050 level at 25,049. Nearly 40 stocks on the Nifty finished the session in the red.

Broader Markets See Sharper Fall

Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks during the week. The Midcap index declined over 4.5 percent , marking its worst weekly fall in four months. On Friday alone, the index dropped 1,046 points to close at 57,146.

Market breadth remained weak, with the advance-decline ratio on the NSE at 1:3. This indicated that for every stock that gained, three stocks ended lower, underlining strong selling pressure in the wider market.

Realty and Key Stocks Drag Markets

Sectorally, Nifty Realty was the worst performer, plunging 14 percent during the week due to heavy selling. All other sectoral indices also ended the week in negative territory.

More than 40 Nifty stocks closed lower over the week. Wipro, Eternal, Jio Financial Services, Adani Ports and Cipla were among the top losers, with declines ranging between 6 percent and 11 percent .

On Friday, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Eternal, Adani Power and InterGlobe Aviation were among the biggest losers, falling between 4 percent and 11 percent .

Stock-Specific Triggers Dominate

Several stocks fell sharply due to company-specific news. Adani Green Energy dropped over 14 percent after reporting its Q3 results. InterGlobe Aviation declined 4 percent after posting exceptional losses of Rs 1,547 crore in the third quarter.

Shares of Paytm fell more than 10 percent after the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund ended in December 2025. Premier Energies slipped 8 percent as its Q3 performance missed estimates and its order book saw a marginal sequential decline.

Select Stocks Buck the Trend

Despite the weak market, a few stocks managed to gain. Hindustan Zinc rose over 4 percent as silver prices touched record highs. Bandhan Bank emerged as the top midcap gainer, climbing 5 percent after reporting strong Q3 results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Readers should consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.