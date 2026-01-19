Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget Announcements

Markets Finally End Losing Streak. | Indian stock markets will remain open on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Mumbai: The Indian stock market will remain open on Sunday, February 1, 2026, even though it is usually a weekly holiday. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will function like a normal trading day. Trading will continue till 3:30 pm, the same as on regular weekdays.

The stock exchanges announced this decision through official circulars issued on Saturday, January 17. This step has been taken after directions from the government. The main aim is to allow investors to react immediately to the Union Budget 2026 announcements.

Normally, the stock market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. However, for very important economic events like the Union Budget, exchanges sometimes declare a “special trading day.” This helps investors respond to policy decisions without delay.

According to information shared by BSE and NSE, all market segments will remain open on February 1. This includes equity shares, equity derivatives, currency markets, and commodity trading. Importantly, there will be no change in trading hours.

The reason behind this move is simple. The Union Budget includes major announcements related to tax slabs, government spending, infrastructure, and different sectors of the economy. If the market stayed closed on Sunday, investors would have to wait until Monday to react. This could lead to heavy volatility when markets open later.

By keeping the market open on Sunday, investors can study budget announcements in real time and take informed decisions immediately. This is expected to reduce sudden pressure and sharp movements on Monday.

Earlier, the Union Budget was usually presented on the last working day of February. In 2017, the government shifted the budget date to February 1 so that new policies could be implemented from the start of the financial year on April 1. This year, February 1 falls on a Sunday, but the government decided not to change the date.

The exchanges also clarified that there will be no change in the clearing and settlement cycle, even though trading will take place on a Sunday. This special trading day will be the only exception in the February 2026 holiday calendar.

Traders have been advised to prepare their systems, funds, and operations in advance for Sunday trading.

This year’s budget will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget, bringing her close to Morarji Desai’s record of presenting 10 budgets. Expectations are high, especially from the middle class and infrastructure sectors.