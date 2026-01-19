 Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget Announcements
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget Announcements

Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget Announcements

Indian stock markets will remain open on Sunday, February 1, 2026, due to the Union Budget. BSE and NSE will function normally till 3:30 pm across all segments, allowing investors to react immediately to budget announcements and reducing volatility on the next trading day.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Markets Finally End Losing Streak. | Indian stock markets will remain open on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Mumbai: The Indian stock market will remain open on Sunday, February 1, 2026, even though it is usually a weekly holiday. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will function like a normal trading day. Trading will continue till 3:30 pm, the same as on regular weekdays.

The stock exchanges announced this decision through official circulars issued on Saturday, January 17. This step has been taken after directions from the government. The main aim is to allow investors to react immediately to the Union Budget 2026 announcements.

Read Also
Double LTCG Relief Now! Markets Demand ₹2 Lakh Exemption, 10% Flat Tax & STT Freeze In Budget 2026
article-image

Normally, the stock market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. However, for very important economic events like the Union Budget, exchanges sometimes declare a “special trading day.” This helps investors respond to policy decisions without delay.

According to information shared by BSE and NSE, all market segments will remain open on February 1. This includes equity shares, equity derivatives, currency markets, and commodity trading. Importantly, there will be no change in trading hours.

FPJ Shorts
'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's Unbelievable Transformation
'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's Unbelievable Transformation
Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget Announcements
Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget Announcements
Pakistani Politician Maryam Nawaz's Daughter Recreates Deepika Padukone's Iconic 2021 Look; Wears Bollywood Actor's Silver Saree For Wedding Reception
Pakistani Politician Maryam Nawaz's Daughter Recreates Deepika Padukone's Iconic 2021 Look; Wears Bollywood Actor's Silver Saree For Wedding Reception
IBPS 2026 Exam Schedule Out For PO, Clerk, RRB, And Specialist Officers At ibps.in; Check Important Dates Here
IBPS 2026 Exam Schedule Out For PO, Clerk, RRB, And Specialist Officers At ibps.in; Check Important Dates Here
Read Also
Union Budget 2026-27 Date In Focus, Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman Present The Budget On A Sunday?
article-image

The reason behind this move is simple. The Union Budget includes major announcements related to tax slabs, government spending, infrastructure, and different sectors of the economy. If the market stayed closed on Sunday, investors would have to wait until Monday to react. This could lead to heavy volatility when markets open later.

By keeping the market open on Sunday, investors can study budget announcements in real time and take informed decisions immediately. This is expected to reduce sudden pressure and sharp movements on Monday.

Read Also
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & Andhra Pradesh CM Jointly Lay Foundation Stone For The...
article-image

Earlier, the Union Budget was usually presented on the last working day of February. In 2017, the government shifted the budget date to February 1 so that new policies could be implemented from the start of the financial year on April 1. This year, February 1 falls on a Sunday, but the government decided not to change the date.

The exchanges also clarified that there will be no change in the clearing and settlement cycle, even though trading will take place on a Sunday. This special trading day will be the only exception in the February 2026 holiday calendar.

Traders have been advised to prepare their systems, funds, and operations in advance for Sunday trading.

This year’s budget will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget, bringing her close to Morarji Desai’s record of presenting 10 budgets. Expectations are high, especially from the middle class and infrastructure sectors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget...
Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget...
BHEL Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps Over Three-Fold To ₹382.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 16% YoY
BHEL Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps Over Three-Fold To ₹382.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 16% YoY
Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Heads To Davos WEF 2026 To Attract Investments In Semiconductors,...
Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Heads To Davos WEF 2026 To Attract Investments In Semiconductors,...
Maharashtra State Song Rings Out In Davos, CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauded By Diaspora, Outlines...
Maharashtra State Song Rings Out In Davos, CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauded By Diaspora, Outlines...
ICICI Bank Shares Plunge 3.6% As Q3 Profit Dips 2.68% To ₹12,538 Crore, Highest Sensex Loser
ICICI Bank Shares Plunge 3.6% As Q3 Profit Dips 2.68% To ₹12,538 Crore, Highest Sensex Loser