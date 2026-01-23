Sterlite Tech Revenue Rises To ₹1,257 Crore In Q3 FY26, Narrows Loss Despite Sequential EBITDA Dip

Sterlite Technologies posted strong Q3 FY26 revenue growth. |

Mumbai: Sterlite Technologies Limited reported a 26 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1,257 crore in Q3 FY26, while its net loss narrowed to Rs 17 crore from Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25. Compared to Rs 1,034 crore in Q2 and Rs 998 crore in Q1, the revenue growth marks a continued upward trajectory.

However, EBITDA slipped sequentially to Rs 129 crore from Rs 141 crore in Q2. The quarter’s results reflect robust top-line momentum, tempered by short-term cost pressures.

Solid Top-Line Performance Despite Cost Pressures

Sterlite Technologies posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1,257 crore in Q3 FY26, rising 21.6 percent sequentially from Rs 1,034 crore in Q2 and 26 percent over Rs 998 crore in Q3 FY25. Net loss narrowed to Rs 17 crore YoY, against a loss of Rs 24 crore a year ago.

Quarterly EBITDA came in at Rs 129 crore, down from Rs 141 crore in Q2, reflecting short-term margin headwinds. The growth was underpinned by strong traction in the Optical Networking segment and continued client additions in STL Digital.

Sequential Growth Moderates Amid Margin Headwinds

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew by Rs 223 crore (21.6 percent), while EBITDA declined Rs 12 crore, primarily due to the US tariff reset that impacted margins by ~760 bps. Expenses rose to Rs 1,137 crore from Rs 905 crore in Q2.

The company’s EBITDA margin dipped to 10.3 percent from 13.6 percent in Q2, although operational EBITDA showed a five-quarter upward trend until Q3. The company cited cost pressures from higher raw material and logistics costs, partially offset by efficiency measures.

Nine-Month Performance and Outlook

For the nine months ended December 2025, STL recorded Rs 3,311 crore in revenue, a 12.5 percent increase over Rs 2,944 crore in 9M FY25. PAT loss narrowed to Rs 3 crore from Rs 78 crore YoY. STL’s focus on AI-driven fibre solutions, higher attach rates, and global partnerships position it to leverage digital infrastructure demand across regions.

With increasing order inflows and a diversified portfolio, STL remains optimistic about sustaining growth momentum.

