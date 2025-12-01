 Sensex & Nifty Break All Records On Strong GDP Surprise, Markets Rally Further As Investors Wait For The Next Big Trigger
Sensex, Nifty, and Bank Nifty hit record highs after India’s Q2 GDP growth of 8.2% beat expectations. Strong manufacturing and consumption boosted market sentiment, supported by global cues and domestic buying. Global markets stayed positive, oil prices rose, and the rupee opened slightly stronger.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Sensex and Nifty See Strong Gains| Representation Image. | Markets Hit Fresh Highs After Strong GDP Numbers.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets began the new month with powerful momentum as both the Nifty 50 and Sensex touched fresh all-time highs. The rally was driven by India’s impressive 8.2 percent GDP growth in the second quarter, far better than expected. This strong economic data boosted investor confidence and pushed the Sensex up to 86,159, while the Nifty climbed to 26,326, surpassing its previous record set just days earlier.

The banking sector also jumped, with the Nifty Bank index reaching a new peak of 60,114, reflecting strong buying interest.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices also opened higher, showing that overall market sentiment remained healthy.

Why the GDP Data Matters?

Experts say the GDP numbers show that India’s demand is strong, even as global markets remain uncertain. Growth in manufacturing, capital formation, and consumption has improved sharply. According to analysts, this performance proves that India’s economy can comfortably grow above 7 percent in the coming year.

However, they also cautioned that the rally is not broad-based. A few heavyweight stocks — like HDFC Bank, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Airtel, L&T, Infosys, SBI, and ITC — contribute nearly half of Nifty’s total weight. So, when these major stocks rise, the index moves up quickly.

Global Markets Provide Support

U.S. markets ended a short post-Thanksgiving session higher, helped by gains in retail and technology. Hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut strengthened global sentiment. Asian markets also opened steady, although Japan’s Nikkei slipped.

Gold dipped slightly as traders booked profits, while silver hit a record high.

Other Key Market Factors

Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 3,795 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought more than Rs 4,100 crore, helping support the market.

Oil prices rose on OPEC+ decisions and uncertainty around Venezuela, while the Indian rupee opened slightly stronger at 89.44 against the U.S. dollar.

