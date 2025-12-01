 India’s Manufacturing Industry Registers Another Round Of Impressive Growth, Total New Orders & Output Expand At Above-Trend Rates
IANSUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
New Delhi: India’s manufacturing industry registered another round of impressive growth, with total new orders and output again expanding at above-trend rates, according to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Monday. Registering 56.6 in November, the seasonally adjusted PMI – a single-figure indicator of sector performance – was comfortably above the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average of 54.2, according to data released by S&amp;P Global.

Falling from 59.2 in October, however, the latest figure highlighted the slowest improvement in operating conditions since February, the report mentioned. Inflation rates receded in November, with input costs and selling charges rising at the slowest rates in nine and eight months, respectively. Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said that “India’s final November PMI confirmed that US tariffs caused the manufacturing expansion to slow”.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

