Stock Market Holidays December 2025: Markets Shut For 9 Days, Only One Festive Break—Check Full Schedule

December 2025 Stock Market Holiday List. |

Mumbai: As the year comes to an end, traders and investors are planning their strategies for December. The NSE and BSE have released their holiday schedule for the month, and there is only one festive holiday—Christmas on December 25. Apart from this, the market will remain closed on weekends, bringing the total number of non-trading days in December to nine.

This means investors will have 22 trading sessions before the year concludes.

Full List of Stock Market Holidays in December 2025

December 25 – Christmas (Festive holiday)

December 6, 13, 20, 27 – Saturdays

December 7, 14, 21, 28 – Sundays

Both the NSE and BSE followed a calendar of 14 trading holidays for the entire year 2025, with Christmas being the last holiday.

Recent Market Performance

On November 28, the Indian stock market ended almost flat. Investors booked profits at higher levels and stayed cautious ahead of the release of Q2 GDP data. Weak global cues also failed to provide support.

Sensex slipped by 14 points (0.02 percent) to 85,706.67

Nifty 50 fell 13 points (0.05 percent) to 26,202.95

BSE Midcap dipped 0.04 percent

BSE Smallcap dipped 0.13 percent

Major drags included HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys. On the positive side, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank helped limit losses.

Both Sensex and Nifty posted their third straight week of gains, rising about 0.5 percent.