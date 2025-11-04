Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE & BSE Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Check Full Details

Markets to Remain Closed on November 5. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock and commodity markets will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will halt trading across all segments, including equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts. With this midweek holiday, investors will have only a four-day trading week.

About Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Parv, celebrates the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. This year, it falls on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, coinciding with the full moon of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar. Celebrations include a 48-hour continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, Nagar Kirtan (processions), and Langar (community meals), reflecting Guru Nanak’s messages of equality and selfless service.

Read Also Indian Stock Markets Closed On Account Of The Festival Holiday Of Bali Pratipada

Impact on MCX Trading

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed during its morning session on November 5. However, the evening session will operate normally, allowing traders to conduct transactions later in the day.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

For 2025, the exchanges have declared a total of 14 trading holidays. After Guru Nanak Jayanti, only one more market holiday remains for the year: Christmas on December 25. Additionally, all Saturdays and Sundays are non-trading days. Investors and traders can refer to the official NSE and BSE websites for the complete list of holidays.