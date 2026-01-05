Bandhan Bank Reports 10% Loan Growth To ₹1.45 Lakh Crore In Q3 FY26

File Image |

Kolkata: Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Sunday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year growth in its loans and advances, totalling Rs 1,45,227 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The bank had reported loans and advances worth Rs 1,32,019 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

According to the provisional business update submitted to the stock exchanges, the bank's total deposits rose by 11.1 per cent to Rs 156,723 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 141,002 crore as of December 31, 2024. On a sequential basis, however, total deposits saw a marginal decline of 0.9 per cent from Rs 1,58,075 crore in September 2025 quarter.

The bank's retail franchise continued to show strength, with retail deposits (including CASA) increasing by 17.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,13,420 crore. Retail term deposits witnessed a sharp surge of 35.8 per cent, reaching Rs 70,690 crore as against Rs 52,063 crore in the year-ago period. Consequently, the share of retail deposits in the total deposit bucket improved to 72.37 per cent from 68.65 per cent a year ago.

However, the lender's low-cost CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits declined by 4.5 per cent to Rs 42,730 crore, down from Rs 44,735 crore in the December 2024 quarter. This led to a contraction in the CASA ratio to 27.26 per cent, compared to 31.73 per cent in the same period last year and 27.97 per cent in the preceding September quarter. Bulk deposits also saw a decrease of 2.0 per cent year-on-year, standing at Rs 43,303 crore. The ratio of bulk to total term deposits stood at 37.99 per cent as of December 31, 2025, showing a significant reduction from 45.92 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

On the operational front, Bandhan Bank reported an improvement in its pan-bank collection efficiency. The overall collection efficiency (excluding NPAs) stood at 98.1 per cent for the month of December 2025, up from 97.8 per cent in September 2025. The Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) segment saw its collection efficiency rise to 98.0 per cent in December from 97.5 per cent in September. Non-EEB segments maintained a steady efficiency of 98.3 per cent. The bank's liquidity position remained comfortable with the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) standing at approximately 149.14 per cent as of December 31.

