Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In Gujarat

New Delhi: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) on Monday said it has bagged an order worth around Rs 1,400 crore from Adani Green Energy in Gujarat.SWREL in an exchange filing said it has secured a Balance of System (BOS) order worth around Rs 1,381 crore from Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) for three solar power projects coming up at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat, one of the world's largest renewable energy hubs.

- New order worth ~₹1,381 crore from Adani Green Energy for Balance of System (BOS) package at Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat.

Further, the company said this is its first purchase order from AGEL and involves the supply of goods and onsite services.SWREL is currently executing 6 GW in the Khavda region with 5 GW scheduled to be completed in this fiscal.With this project of 1 GW, SWREL continues to maintain a dominant position in the Gujarat region.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, "We are delighted to announce a strategic 5-year partnership framework agreement with Adani Green. This partnership strengthens our EPC leadership in the fast growing Indian Solar market." With this order, SWREL has now achieved more than Rs 6,450 crore of order inflows this fiscal, he added.

SWREL provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid & energy storage and wind solutions and has a total portfolio of over 24.4 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction).

