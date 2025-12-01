 'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its Technology & Business Sectors': Tesla CEO Elon Musk
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its Technology & Business Sectors': Tesla CEO Elon Musk

'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its Technology & Business Sectors': Tesla CEO Elon Musk

The United States has “benefited immensely” from talented Indians who moved there and helped build its technology and business sectors, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said. Addressing concerns in the US over immigrants stealing jobs from locals, Musk said his companies struggle to find highly skilled people, and global talent helps him bridge the talent gap.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The United States has “benefited immensely” from talented Indians who moved there and helped build its technology and business sectors, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said. Speaking on Zerodha co‑founder Nikhil Kamath’s “WTF is” podcast, he noted that people of Indian origin, especially engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs, made huge contributions. He added that they continue to make major contributions across industries.

The H‑1B visa programme is vital to the US economy, Musk said, but warned that some firms have “gamed the system,” saying the problem is misuse rather than the programme itself. "It would be accurate to say that there's, you know, like some of the outsourcing companies have kind of gamed the system on the H-1B front, and we need to stop the gaming of the system. But I'm certainly not in the school of thought that we should shut down the H1B programme," he said.

Read Also
Trump's H1B Shock! US Matrimony App Will Help You Find The Perfect Match Based On Your Visa Status
article-image

Eliminating the visa would be harmful to the US economy, Musk said, adding, "I think they don't realise that would actually be very bad". In September, US President Donald Trump said new H-1B applications would cost $100,000, up from roughly $2,000 to $5,000 that employers previously paid to hire foreign workers. He also criticised the former US President Joe Biden's handling of immigration, saying zero border controls led to “massive amounts of illegal immigration” and a “negative selection effect.”

Addressing concerns in the US over immigrants stealing jobs from locals, Musk said his companies struggle to find highly skilled people, and global talent helps him bridge the talent gap. Saying that large‑scale artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics can only solve the United States’ debt challenges, Musk said the current US debt is “insanely high” and that the interest payments are only going to increase in the current scenario. Musk urged Indian entrepreneurs to “be a net contributor to society,” stressing that building useful products and services leads to financial success rather than chasing money.

FPJ Shorts
'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its Technology & Business Sectors': Tesla CEO Elon Musk
'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its Technology & Business Sectors': Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In Gujarat
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In Gujarat
Delhi Boy Turns Roadside Stone Into ₹5000 Artistic Clock, Makes Profit Of 987%+ In Few Minutes | WATCH
Delhi Boy Turns Roadside Stone Into ₹5000 Artistic Clock, Makes Profit Of 987%+ In Few Minutes | WATCH
PM Modi Mourns Sivaganga Bus Crash That Killed 12, Injures 40; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
PM Modi Mourns Sivaganga Bus Crash That Killed 12, Injures 40; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its...

'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its...

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In...

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In...

India’s Manufacturing Industry Registers Another Round Of Impressive Growth, Total New Orders &...

India’s Manufacturing Industry Registers Another Round Of Impressive Growth, Total New Orders &...

UPI Sees 32% Transaction Count Growth At 20.47 Billion In November, Registering 22% Annual Growth In...

UPI Sees 32% Transaction Count Growth At 20.47 Billion In November, Registering 22% Annual Growth In...

IPO Alert: Meesho IPO Creates Frenzy Even Before Opening, Stunning GMP Surge Sparks Big Profit...

IPO Alert: Meesho IPO Creates Frenzy Even Before Opening, Stunning GMP Surge Sparks Big Profit...