 Trump's H1B Shock! US Matrimony App Will Help You Find The Perfect Match Based On Your Visa Status
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTrump's H1B Shock! US Matrimony App Will Help You Find The Perfect Match Based On Your Visa Status

Trump's H1B Shock! US Matrimony App Will Help You Find The Perfect Match Based On Your Visa Status

While humor and criticism abound, the deeper question remains: should marriage decisions hinge on immigration status?

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

The H-1B visa, long considered the golden ticket for Indian tech professionals in the US, has been thrown into turmoil. On September 19, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications. While existing visa holders are exempt, the steep hike has rattled India, which accounts for nearly 71% of H-1B approvals. Industry body Nasscom has already warned of disruptions to IT operations, and families are recalibrating their migration dreams.

Why Visa status can become a “Dealbreaker”

Jasveer Singh, CEO of Knot Dating, revealed that visa status has emerged as one of the top filters in matrimonial decisions. For many Indian NRIs, especially in the US, a stable work visa is synonymous with financial security and long-term settlement. With the new cost barrier, families increasingly see a valid H-1B or Green Card as a marker of status and stability, sometimes even more important than education or character.

The Telugu community connection

FPJ Shorts
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Tamil Nadu: Trichy School Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns; BJP's K Annamalai Slams DMK Govt
Tamil Nadu: Trichy School Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns; BJP's K Annamalai Slams DMK Govt
'Umpires Se Toh Mil Le': Gautam Gambhir Tells His Players As Team India Avoid Handshake With Their Pakistani Counterparts After Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Umpires Se Toh Mil Le': Gautam Gambhir Tells His Players As Team India Avoid Handshake With Their Pakistani Counterparts After Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
From Quinton De Kock To Shahid Afridi: Check Out The List Of Players Who Made A Comeback To Cricket After Retirement
From Quinton De Kock To Shahid Afridi: Check Out The List Of Players Who Made A Comeback To Cricket After Retirement

The Telugu diaspora is particularly impacted. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a long tradition of sending students and IT professionals to the US, making the H-1B almost a cultural aspiration. Within Telugu matrimonial circles, grooms with secure US visas often command premium attention. With the new $100,000 fee, the “value” of an H-1B holder is expected to rise sharply, fueling both demand and exclusivity in matchmaking. One user on X joked, “The cost of the groom in the Telugu community is gonna grow exponentially now.”

Netizen reactions

Reactions online have been mixed. Some users criticised the trend as shallow: “This is a pathetic way of filtering out people before marriage based on their financials… what about compatibility, values, and passion?” Others mocked the new reality: “Trump sets a $100k H-1B fee and suddenly ‘Do you have H-1B?’ becomes sexier than ‘Do you love me?’”

Read Also
Zubeen Garg & Garima Saikia Love Story Was No Less Than A Bollywood Movie Script
article-image

Beyond visas and value

While humor and criticism abound, the deeper question remains: should marriage decisions hinge on immigration status? For many, the H-1B may symbolize security and global opportunity, but critics argue that reducing relationships to visa categories risks overshadowing compatibility, love, and shared values,the true foundation of a lasting marriage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Mumbai's Most Unique 'Moving' Durga Idol On A Nandi Bull Goes Viral This Navratri

Watch: Mumbai's Most Unique 'Moving' Durga Idol On A Nandi Bull Goes Viral This Navratri

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 22nd, 2025 To Sep 28th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 22nd, 2025 To Sep 28th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Trump's H1B Shock! US Matrimony App Will Help You Find The Perfect Match Based On Your Visa Status

Trump's H1B Shock! US Matrimony App Will Help You Find The Perfect Match Based On Your Visa Status

Food Review: This South Indian Style Cafe In Suburban Mumbai Serves Authentic Dosa, Dal Vada,...

Food Review: This South Indian Style Cafe In Suburban Mumbai Serves Authentic Dosa, Dal Vada,...

Whoa! Shruti Sharma Stuns In Pearl Lehenga Weighing 14 Kilos

Whoa! Shruti Sharma Stuns In Pearl Lehenga Weighing 14 Kilos