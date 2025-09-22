Trump's H1B Shock! US Matrimony App Will Help You Find The Perfect Match Based On Your Visa Status

The H-1B visa, long considered the golden ticket for Indian tech professionals in the US, has been thrown into turmoil. On September 19, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications. While existing visa holders are exempt, the steep hike has rattled India, which accounts for nearly 71% of H-1B approvals. Industry body Nasscom has already warned of disruptions to IT operations, and families are recalibrating their migration dreams.

Why Visa status can become a “Dealbreaker”

Jasveer Singh, CEO of Knot Dating, revealed that visa status has emerged as one of the top filters in matrimonial decisions. For many Indian NRIs, especially in the US, a stable work visa is synonymous with financial security and long-term settlement. With the new cost barrier, families increasingly see a valid H-1B or Green Card as a marker of status and stability, sometimes even more important than education or character.

The Telugu community connection

The Telugu diaspora is particularly impacted. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a long tradition of sending students and IT professionals to the US, making the H-1B almost a cultural aspiration. Within Telugu matrimonial circles, grooms with secure US visas often command premium attention. With the new $100,000 fee, the “value” of an H-1B holder is expected to rise sharply, fueling both demand and exclusivity in matchmaking. One user on X joked, “The cost of the groom in the Telugu community is gonna grow exponentially now.”

Netizen reactions

Reactions online have been mixed. Some users criticised the trend as shallow: “This is a pathetic way of filtering out people before marriage based on their financials… what about compatibility, values, and passion?” Others mocked the new reality: “Trump sets a $100k H-1B fee and suddenly ‘Do you have H-1B?’ becomes sexier than ‘Do you love me?’”

Beyond visas and value

While humor and criticism abound, the deeper question remains: should marriage decisions hinge on immigration status? For many, the H-1B may symbolize security and global opportunity, but critics argue that reducing relationships to visa categories risks overshadowing compatibility, love, and shared values,the true foundation of a lasting marriage.