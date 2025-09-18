 Sanjay Mishra Buys ₹4.75 Cr Sea-View Flat In Mumbai, But Guess Which Celebs Are His Neighbours?
Sanjay Mishra Buys ₹4.75 Cr Sea-View Flat In Mumbai, But Guess Which Celebs Are His Neighbours?

Actor Sanjay Mishra has bought a Rs 4.75 crore sea-view flat in Madh Island, Mumbai. The location is gaining popularity among Bollywood stars due to upcoming infrastructure and scenic views.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Sanjay Mishra Buys Flat in Star-Studded Madh Island. |

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has purchased a luxurious sea-facing flat in Mumbai’s Madh Island. The apartment, worth Rs 4.75 crore, is located in Raheja Exotica Cyprus, a high-rise tower known for its premium views and celebrity residents.

The flat is situated on the 15th floor of the building and offers a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 1,701 sq ft, along with an additional 201 sq ft deck area, making the total usable space more than 1,900 sq ft.

article-image

The property deal was officially registered on July 11, 2025. According to official documents, Mishra paid a stamp duty of Rs 28.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Becomes Neighbour to Singer Jubin Nautiyal

Interestingly, Mishra is now a neighbour to famous singer Jubin Nautiyal, who also owns a flat in the same building—but much higher up on the 34th floor.

This high-rise isn’t just home to Mishra and Nautiyal. Other well-known film personalities such as Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Archana Puran Singh also own properties in the project. This makes the building a mini celebrity hub.

article-image

Madh Island: A Rising Star of Mumbai Real Estate

Madh Island is located in Malad, close to Versova in Mumbai. This coastal area is fast becoming a favourite among Bollywood stars. Other actors like Kartik Aryan, Ronit Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vivek Agnihotri have properties in the nearby Versova region.

Real estate experts say that property rates in this area have doubled in the past few years, now reaching around Rs 30,000 per sq ft. This sharp rise is due to major infrastructure projects coming up nearby.

article-image

Upcoming Projects Boosting the Area’s Appeal

Two big projects are changing the future of Madh Island:

Versova-Madh Island Bridge – A planned road bridge will connect Madh Island directly with Versova, making travel much easier.

Bandra-Versova Sea Link – Part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project, this sea link will improve road connectivity and reduce travel time significantly.

Because of these developments, Madh Island is becoming more desirable for homebuyers—especially those from the entertainment world.

