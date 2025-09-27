 Steep US Tariffs Pose Major Risk To Indian Goods, Investments Face Threat: Crisil Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSteep US Tariffs Pose Major Risk To Indian Goods, Investments Face Threat: Crisil Report

Steep US Tariffs Pose Major Risk To Indian Goods, Investments Face Threat: Crisil Report

Healthy agricultural growth is expected to keep food inflation under check, though the impact of excess rain was yet to be fully assessed. Lower crude prices and benign global commodity prices are expected to contain non-food inflation, the Crisil Intelligence report added.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata: High tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods pose a major risk to the country’s growth, Crisil Intelligence said in its September report.The tariffs will impact both Indian goods exports and investments, the report added.

However, domestic consumption, driven by benign inflation and rate cuts, is expected to support growth, it said.The country's GDP rose to a five-quarter high of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26, up from 7.4 per cent in the similar quarter in the previous year.

Read Also
OECD Ups India’s 2025 GDP Growth Forecast To 6.7 Per Cent On Strong Domestic Demand, GST Reforms
article-image

Nominal GDP growth, however, slowed to 8.8 per cent from 10.8 per cent during the same period, it added.The report said consumer price index (CPI) inflation is likely to soften to 3.5 per cent in the current fiscal from 4.6 per cent in the previous year.

Healthy agricultural growth is expected to keep food inflation under check, though the impact of excess rain was yet to be fully assessed.Lower crude prices and benign global commodity prices are expected to contain non-food inflation, the report added.

FPJ Shorts
Mizoram To Introduce Common Exam For Class 9 Students From New Academic Session
Mizoram To Introduce Common Exam For Class 9 Students From New Academic Session
Tripura CM Manik Saha Announces 50 New MBBS Seats At Agartala Govt Medical College
Tripura CM Manik Saha Announces 50 New MBBS Seats At Agartala Govt Medical College
India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report
India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report
Maharashtra Rains: 19 Villages Face Power Outage Due To Heavy Showers In Nanded District - REPORTS
Maharashtra Rains: 19 Villages Face Power Outage Due To Heavy Showers In Nanded District - REPORTS

On the monetary policy, the report said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to implement one more rate cut this fiscal, followed by a pause.The central bank’s monetary policy committee had cut the repo rate by 100 basis points between February and June 2025 and is now awaiting the full transmission of past cuts.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Steep US Tariffs Pose Major Risk To Indian Goods, Investments Face Threat: Crisil Report

Steep US Tariffs Pose Major Risk To Indian Goods, Investments Face Threat: Crisil Report

India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report

India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report

Decarbonising India’s Cooking Sector Crucial To Achieve Net Zero Goal By 2070

Decarbonising India’s Cooking Sector Crucial To Achieve Net Zero Goal By 2070

HDFC's Dubai Branch Operations Barred By UAE Regulator From New Client Onboarding, Bank Responds

HDFC's Dubai Branch Operations Barred By UAE Regulator From New Client Onboarding, Bank Responds

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Slated To Inaugurate Fourth Edition Of The Kautilya Economic...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Slated To Inaugurate Fourth Edition Of The Kautilya Economic...