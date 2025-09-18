 Mumbai News: ₹12 Crore Property Fraud Exposed In Andheri, FIR Registered And Case Transferred To EOW
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: ₹12 Crore Property Fraud Exposed In Andheri, FIR Registered And Case Transferred To EOW

Mumbai News: ₹12 Crore Property Fraud Exposed In Andheri, FIR Registered And Case Transferred To EOW

A major property fraud worth ₹12 crore has come to light in Andheri, where a man allegedly forged documents and signatures to illegally occupy an office property. The MIDC Police have registered an FIR and transferred this case to Economic Offence Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 04:37 AM IST
article-image
Andheri property fraud worth ₹12 crore under EOW probe | Representative Image

Mumbai: A major property fraud worth ₹12 crore has come to light in Andheri, where a man allegedly forged documents and signatures to illegally occupy an office property. The MIDC Police have registered an FIR and transferred this case to Economic Offence Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

Complaint Filed by VISTRA ITCL India Ltd. Official

According to the complaint, Dip Kamlesh Joshi (31), Assistant Manager at VISTRA ITCL India Ltd., residing in Vasai (West), lodged the case regarding fraudulent possession of office premises. The incident pertains to an office located at Baba House Building, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East), owned by Jawaharlal Gangaramani and Usha Gangaramani.

Accused Identified as Pawan Khemnani

FPJ Shorts
'Circular Cannot Replace Guidelines': Bombay HC Raps Maharashtra Govt In Custodial Death Probe
'Circular Cannot Replace Guidelines': Bombay HC Raps Maharashtra Govt In Custodial Death Probe
Mumbai News: EOW Files 3,500-Page Chargesheet Against IPS Officer’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹7.42 Crore Garment Supply Fraud Case
Mumbai News: EOW Files 3,500-Page Chargesheet Against IPS Officer’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹7.42 Crore Garment Supply Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates Dadasaheb Phalke Film Appreciation Circle To Promote Marathi Cinema
Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates Dadasaheb Phalke Film Appreciation Circle To Promote Marathi Cinema
Mumbai News: ₹12 Crore Property Fraud Exposed In Andheri, FIR Registered And Case Transferred To EOW
Mumbai News: ₹12 Crore Property Fraud Exposed In Andheri, FIR Registered And Case Transferred To EOW

The accused has been identified as Pawan Khemnani, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Andheri (West). Police said Khemnani allegedly occupied the Baba House office without paying rent since 2013.

To further his fraud, he is accused of preparing fake agreements using the photographs of the Gangaramanis and forging their signatures to claim ownership of the property. The fraudulent activity resulted in wrongful possession of the property, estimated at ₹12 crore.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Former Lodha Group Director Rajendra Lodha Arrested In ₹85 Crore Fraud Case; Remanded...
article-image

Case Under EOW Investigation

The complaint, filed through the Gangaramani family, has been registered with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Police confirmed that the case was taken up with prior approval from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10. Further investigation into the high-value property fraud is currently underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Circular Cannot Replace Guidelines': Bombay HC Raps Maharashtra Govt In Custodial Death Probe

'Circular Cannot Replace Guidelines': Bombay HC Raps Maharashtra Govt In Custodial Death Probe

Mumbai News: EOW Files 3,500-Page Chargesheet Against IPS Officer’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In...

Mumbai News: EOW Files 3,500-Page Chargesheet Against IPS Officer’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In...

Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates Dadasaheb Phalke Film Appreciation Circle To Promote...

Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates Dadasaheb Phalke Film Appreciation Circle To Promote...

Mumbai News: ₹12 Crore Property Fraud Exposed In Andheri, FIR Registered And Case Transferred To...

Mumbai News: ₹12 Crore Property Fraud Exposed In Andheri, FIR Registered And Case Transferred To...

Mumbai News: BMC Launches Pilot Cleanliness Drive At Vakola River To Curb Dumping And Promote Waste...

Mumbai News: BMC Launches Pilot Cleanliness Drive At Vakola River To Curb Dumping And Promote Waste...