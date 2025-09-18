Mumbai News: ₹12 Crore Property Fraud Exposed In Andheri, FIR Registered And Case Transferred To EOW

Andheri property fraud worth ₹12 crore under EOW probe | Representative Image

Mumbai: A major property fraud worth ₹12 crore has come to light in Andheri, where a man allegedly forged documents and signatures to illegally occupy an office property. The MIDC Police have registered an FIR and transferred this case to Economic Offence Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

Complaint Filed by VISTRA ITCL India Ltd. Official

According to the complaint, Dip Kamlesh Joshi (31), Assistant Manager at VISTRA ITCL India Ltd., residing in Vasai (West), lodged the case regarding fraudulent possession of office premises. The incident pertains to an office located at Baba House Building, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East), owned by Jawaharlal Gangaramani and Usha Gangaramani.

Accused Identified as Pawan Khemnani

The accused has been identified as Pawan Khemnani, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Andheri (West). Police said Khemnani allegedly occupied the Baba House office without paying rent since 2013.

To further his fraud, he is accused of preparing fake agreements using the photographs of the Gangaramanis and forging their signatures to claim ownership of the property. The fraudulent activity resulted in wrongful possession of the property, estimated at ₹12 crore.

Case Under EOW Investigation

The complaint, filed through the Gangaramani family, has been registered with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Police confirmed that the case was taken up with prior approval from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10. Further investigation into the high-value property fraud is currently underway.

