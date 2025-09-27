 India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report

India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report

When rules are matched by rails -- digital, green, and maritime -- the South is no longer walking someone else’s path. It is drawing its own map. “That is the playbook India must now carry to every platform of the Global South—from BRICS to IORA, from BIMSTEC to the India–Africa Forum Summit. The time to lead is now,” according to the report by India Narrative.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: When it comes to Global South, India’s task is not to replace one hegemony with another, but to build a cooperative framework where Southern producers, shippers, and regulators gain dignity and competitiveness, a report has said, adding that by blending reaction with initiative — contesting unfair measures while advancing corridors in shipping, warehousing, finance, and capacity — the South can transform from rule-takers to rule-shapers.

When rules are matched by rails -- digital, green, and maritime -- the South is no longer walking someone else’s path. It is drawing its own map. “That is the playbook India must now carry to every platform of the Global South—from BRICS to IORA, from BIMSTEC to the India–Africa Forum Summit. The time to lead is now,” according to the report by India Narrative.

Read Also
BRICS Must Counter Global Trade Attacks On Group: Indian External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar
article-image

According to the report, for India, which has emerged as the most credible voice of the Global South, the challenge is clear. “If we merely react to these pressures, we risk being boxed into low-value corners of the supply chain. If we lead with initiative, however, we can turn defensive compliance into strategic competitiveness.

This is the playbook the South needs—and India is positioned to draft it,” the report further stated. A trade corridor is not just a shipping lane or a stretch of road. It is a deliberate programme: upgraded ports and railways, redesigned border posts, simplified digital platforms that replace paperwork, and harmonised product standards.

FPJ Shorts
India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report
India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report
Maharashtra Rains: 19 Villages Face Power Outage Due To Heavy Showers In Nanded District - REPORTS
Maharashtra Rains: 19 Villages Face Power Outage Due To Heavy Showers In Nanded District - REPORTS
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: No Captains' Photoshoot Ahead Of Marquee Clash In Dubai, Claims Report
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: No Captains' Photoshoot Ahead Of Marquee Clash In Dubai, Claims Report
Decarbonising India’s Cooking Sector Crucial To Achieve Net Zero Goal By 2070
Decarbonising India’s Cooking Sector Crucial To Achieve Net Zero Goal By 2070

If designed around Southern comparative advantages, such corridors can unlock value chains that reflect local priorities rather than external diktats, the report mentioned. From a “millets corridor” connecting Eastern Africa and Western India to a “green shipping micro-corridor” between two mid-sized Southern ports, the outcomes are measurable -- faster turnaround, lower freight costs, reduced carbon footprints.

“If production is the visible part of trade, shipping and warehousing are the invisible backbone. They decide whether goods reach markets competitively or languish at bottlenecks,” according to the report. Moreover, infrastructure alone does not move goods — people do. That is why capacity building must be the accelerator of South–South cooperation. “The Global South faces a choice. We can remain passive, adjusting endlessly to rules written elsewhere. Or we can chart our own course — designing corridors, systems, and standards that reflect our realities and ambitions,” the report highlighted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report

India's Task Is To Transform Global South By Shaping Rules: IN Report

Decarbonising India’s Cooking Sector Crucial To Achieve Net Zero Goal By 2070

Decarbonising India’s Cooking Sector Crucial To Achieve Net Zero Goal By 2070

HDFC's Dubai Branch Operations Barred By UAE Regulator From New Client Onboarding, Bank Responds

HDFC's Dubai Branch Operations Barred By UAE Regulator From New Client Onboarding, Bank Responds

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Slated To Inaugurate Fourth Edition Of The Kautilya Economic...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Slated To Inaugurate Fourth Edition Of The Kautilya Economic...

Argentina Consolidates Itself As India’s Most Reliable Supplier Of Quality Oils

Argentina Consolidates Itself As India’s Most Reliable Supplier Of Quality Oils