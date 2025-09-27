 MoSPI Releases Draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, For Public Consultation Ahead Of ISI Centenary
As the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) approaches its centenary in 2031, the proposed draft Bill is founded upon the guiding principles, including excellence, effective governance, autonomy and accountability. The ISI was founded in December 1931 and has since grown into one of India’s most prestigious academic and research institutions

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Saturday said it has released the draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, for public consultation from September 25. The ministry has invited comments and suggestions from all stakeholders and the general public as part of the pre-legislative consultation process. As the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) approaches its centenary in 2031, the proposed draft Bill is founded upon the guiding principles, including excellence, effective governance, autonomy and accountability.

The ISI was founded in December 1931 and has since grown into one of India’s most prestigious academic and research institutions. In recognition of its national contribution, Parliament enacted the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959, declaring ISI an Institution of National Importance (INI). Currently, ISI offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in statistics, mathematics, quantitative economics, computer science, library and information Science, cryptology and security, quality management science and operations Research.

"To address the issue, a new legislation for ISI by upscaling the existing Act to the level of other existing INI legislations is being proposed, putting in place a revamped governance structure, making the Board of Governance a leaner and more empowered body for policy, administrative and financial matters," the ministry said. The draft Bill and the prescribed format for sending comments are available on the ministry’s website. Suggestions may be sent by October 24.

