Union Budget 2026: Infrastructure Push With High-Speed Rail, Green Transport And Tourism Focus

Mumbai, Feb 01: The Union Budget 2026 delivers a powerful push to India’s infrastructure. The budget focuses on promoting India as a hub for medical tourism services and promotes environmentally sustainable passenger systems, with seven high-speed rail corridors connecting cities.

MSMEs, waterways and sports development

The budget recognises MSMEs as a vital engine of growth and promotes environmentally sustainable movement of cargo by operating 20 new national waterways over the next five years. It also supports the systematic nurturing of sports talent through the Khelo India programme.

Industrial corridors, tourism and energy security

The budget outlines the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur, the creation of five tourism destinations in the five Purvodaya States, and ensuring long-term energy security and stability.

