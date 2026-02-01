 Union Budget 2026: Infrastructure Push With High-Speed Rail, Green Transport And Tourism Focus
Union Budget 2026 prioritises infrastructure-led growth with high-speed rail corridors, medical tourism promotion, green cargo movement via new waterways, MSME support, sports talent development, tourism expansion in Purvodaya states, and long-term energy security initiatives.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Union Budget 2026 outlines a strong infrastructure-led growth roadmap with focus on green transport, MSMEs, tourism and energy security | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 01: The Union Budget 2026 delivers a powerful push to India’s infrastructure. The budget focuses on promoting India as a hub for medical tourism services and promotes environmentally sustainable passenger systems, with seven high-speed rail corridors connecting cities.

MSMEs, waterways and sports development

The budget recognises MSMEs as a vital engine of growth and promotes environmentally sustainable movement of cargo by operating 20 new national waterways over the next five years. It also supports the systematic nurturing of sports talent through the Khelo India programme.

article-image

Industrial corridors, tourism and energy security

The budget outlines the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur, the creation of five tourism destinations in the five Purvodaya States, and ensuring long-term energy security and stability.

