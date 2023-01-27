e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee rises by 9 paise to 81.52 against dollar in early trade

Rupee rises by 9 paise to 81.52 against dollar in early trade

The rupee increased against Wednesday's close of 81.61 to open higher at 81.51 on the interbank foreign currency market

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Rupee rises by 9 paise to 81.52 against dollar in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 81.52 against the US currency in early trade on Friday as crude oil prices were little changed ahead of the oil cartel OPEC's meeting.

Expectations of FII investments into Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore FPO also supported the local currency.

The rupee increased against Wednesday's close of 81.61 to open higher at 81.51 on the interbank foreign currency market.

On the Republic Day holiday, the financial markets were closed.

The rupee fluctuated in early trade between 81.50 and 81.58. At 9:40 a.m., it was trading for 81.52 dollars.

The US dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, increased 0.08 percent to 101.92.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex falls 237 points, Nifty around 17800
article-image

Brent crude was up 0.34 percent at USD 87.77 per barrel.

Adani Enterprises' 20,000 crore FPO also opened on Friday. The company raised around Rs 6,000 crore from anchor investors.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs 2,393.94 crore, according to exchange data.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 27: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Air India completes 1 year with Tata group; 'how we respond to our lapses will define us': CEO

Air India completes 1 year with Tata group; 'how we respond to our lapses will define us': CEO

BuzzFeed stock surge 150% after announcing use of ChatGPT's Open AI to help write content

BuzzFeed stock surge 150% after announcing use of ChatGPT's Open AI to help write content

₹200 crore money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to travel to Dubai

₹200 crore money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to travel to Dubai

Adani Group stocks crash by 20 per cent, lose nearly Rs 2 lakh cr in Market cap

Adani Group stocks crash by 20 per cent, lose nearly Rs 2 lakh cr in Market cap

Airtel 5G Plus now live in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir

Airtel 5G Plus now live in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir